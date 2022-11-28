ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Chiefs player might regret his comments toward the Bengals this week

One Kansas City Chiefs player might regret some of his comments toward the Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid decided to engage in some trash talk this week that was directed at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been on a tear lately. Reid told reporters that he’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Rookie has Seemingly Taken Over Starting Position

What has been the secret to the Dallas Cowboys defensive success? Truthfully there are a number of reasons. Dan Quinn’s scheme and ability to put players where they thrive. Micah Parsons playing at an elite level. The upgraded coverage play of CB Trevon Diggs. Aden Durde and the overall advancement of the defensive line. The depth and improved play of the safeties.
E! News

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor During Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Watch: Former Vols standout had the funniest moment of the weekend in the NFL

Former Tennessee Vols defensive lineman Darrell Taylor had the funniest moment in the NFL this past weekend. Taylor, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, was on the sideline on Sunday when his teammate, Quandre Diggs, intercepted Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. After the interception, Taylor ran onto the field...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Relocation Suggestion

A politician is hoping to see a local NFL team relocated and the wider NFL has some thoughts on that. According to Legal Sports Report, New York State Senator Joe Addabbo Jr. is advocating for the city of New York to build a 70,000-80,000-seat stadium in Queens in hopes of bringing the New York Jets back to New York City. The Jets have the option to opt out of their current contract at MetLife Stadium in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atozsports.com

Eagles’ HC has the perfect answer to a controversial question

On Sunday, we saw something that we usually see on Saturdays. It was definitely something I’m sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see in the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday Night Football. In football, often times players fake injuries. It happens. Why, well it gives the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

