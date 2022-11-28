Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 PrescriptionsEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are dealing with some players coming back from injuries. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Shoulder FP. WR Justin Watson...
atozsports.com
Chiefs player might regret his comments toward the Bengals this week
One Kansas City Chiefs player might regret some of his comments toward the Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid decided to engage in some trash talk this week that was directed at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been on a tear lately. Reid told reporters that he’s...
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Chiefs Add Another Weapon, Sign Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad
Fresh off of their fifth straight win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a two-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad this afternoon. After being released by the Denver Broncos last week, veteran tailback Melvin Gordon III is expected to ...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Rookie has Seemingly Taken Over Starting Position
What has been the secret to the Dallas Cowboys defensive success? Truthfully there are a number of reasons. Dan Quinn’s scheme and ability to put players where they thrive. Micah Parsons playing at an elite level. The upgraded coverage play of CB Trevon Diggs. Aden Durde and the overall advancement of the defensive line. The depth and improved play of the safeties.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor During Patrick Mahomes’ Game
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are parents of a new baby boy, the couple announced on social media.
Mystery illness in Bills locker room could affect Thursday's game vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills may not be at full strength for Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots, as they have been dealing with an illness that has knocked several players out of practice this week.
atozsports.com
Numbers Show How Close the Dallas Cowboys are to Taking the Division
As it stands, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) are two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for first place in the NFC East. The two teams met in week six, in which was the last game of QB Cooper Rush before Dak Prescott’s return. Since that game, both teams are...
atozsports.com
Watch: Former Vols standout had the funniest moment of the weekend in the NFL
Former Tennessee Vols defensive lineman Darrell Taylor had the funniest moment in the NFL this past weekend. Taylor, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, was on the sideline on Sunday when his teammate, Quandre Diggs, intercepted Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. After the interception, Taylor ran onto the field...
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Relocation Suggestion
A politician is hoping to see a local NFL team relocated and the wider NFL has some thoughts on that. According to Legal Sports Report, New York State Senator Joe Addabbo Jr. is advocating for the city of New York to build a 70,000-80,000-seat stadium in Queens in hopes of bringing the New York Jets back to New York City. The Jets have the option to opt out of their current contract at MetLife Stadium in the near future.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ HC has the perfect answer to a controversial question
On Sunday, we saw something that we usually see on Saturdays. It was definitely something I’m sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see in the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday Night Football. In football, often times players fake injuries. It happens. Why, well it gives the...
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman want to change 1 thing about the NFL playoff picture
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman want to change one thing about the NFL playoff picture, though it’s not what you would expect. During the second quarter of the Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN shared a graphic regarding the AFC playoff picture.
Comments / 4