Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. For the 2022 event, the Greeley Stampede hired the International Festival & Events Association (IFEA) to conduct an economic impact study which was completed by JS&A Economic Development Consulting. This is the first official study completed in over 20 years to determine the impact the Greeley Stampede has on the economy of Greeley. Overall, the study found the Greeley Stampede’s economic impact to our community totals over $23 million which includes revenue generated at the event and in the City of Greeley.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO