The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
50plusmarketplacenews.com
Healthcare In Your Future Summit on November 30
The Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce’s annual Healthcare in Your Future Summit will be held in the First National Bank Pavilion at The Ranch in Loveland on November 30 from 7:30 am to noon. A myriad of healthcare presentations and over 25 exhibitors will be featured at this year’s hybrid event. Professional healthcare workers and family caregivers are encouraged to attend.
50plusmarketplacenews.com
Longmont Begins Innovative Emergency Healthcare Solution
Beginning last September, Longmont residents calling 911 could make a new connection with the Nurse Navigation program, an innovative healthcare solution provided through American Medical Response (AMR). The program provides options for quickly reaching the appropriate level of medical care when calling 911. Residents will see no change in the...
Weld Humane Society Hosting Home For the Holidays Adoption Event
Hands down, one of the best joys in life is being a pet parent. We love our dog like a child and would do anything for her. If you have space in your home and in your heart, you can bring home a pet for the holidays. The Humane Society...
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Morgan County
Over the course of the past week, CPW wildlife officers have received several reports of snow geese displaying symptoms of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) near the towns of Brush and Fort Morgan in Morgan County. After investigating and sending samples for testing to CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab in Fort...
yellowscene.com
The Greeley Stampede’s $23 Million Economic Impact
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. For the 2022 event, the Greeley Stampede hired the International Festival & Events Association (IFEA) to conduct an economic impact study which was completed by JS&A Economic Development Consulting. This is the first official study completed in over 20 years to determine the impact the Greeley Stampede has on the economy of Greeley. Overall, the study found the Greeley Stampede’s economic impact to our community totals over $23 million which includes revenue generated at the event and in the City of Greeley.
townofseverance.org
Town of Severance Tour of Lights
After the success last year, we are bringing back the Town of Severance Tour of Lights!. Want to show off your awesome Christmas Lights and holiday displays? Submit your address to be a part of the Town of Severance Tour of Lights! Email your address to communications@townofseverance.org. BE SURE TO...
50plusmarketplacenews.com
Denver and Partners Implement a New Healthy Homes Program
BlocPower, Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) and the City and County of Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) have agreed to a three-year partnership as part of the Healthy Homes Program to expand equitable building electrification efforts in the City and County of Denver. BlocPower and EOC were selected after a competitive, rigorous process CASR developed earlier in 2022, approved by the Denver City Council and signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock.
Longmont book printer goes out of business
After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
KKTV
Reward offered by FBI following fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI has increased the reward offered for identifying the people responsible for a fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado. The crime was carried out on June 25 in Longmont at the center, located at 20 Mountain view Ln. “Investigators determined this fire was...
Columbine Elementary students get a big surprise
First and second-grade students at Columbine Elementary school were welcomed back from Thanksgiving break with a surprise, a new bicycle. Around 75 students at Columbine Elementary were surprised with a brand new bike and helmet on Monday. The bikes and helmets were supplied through a partnership between Can’d Aid —...
1310kfka.com
Greeley’s Garth Englund Blood Center
As reported in the Greeley Tribune, UCHealth will open a blood center in Greeley next month to help meet a growing need for blood donations. Greeley’s Garth Englund Blood Center – which will offer platelet donations, whole blood donations and therapeutic procedures – will open Dec. 12 in the NorthGate Village shopping center. The center will be open five days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
Want to hang out with a sloth in Colorado? Here's your chance
Denver Zoo is offering the unique opportunity to hang out with a sloth, but be warned – spaces are very limited and spots will go fast. According to Denver Zoo, their 'Up-Close Look: Sloth' experience includes exclusive interactions with zoo experts and the ability to see the unique Linnaeus's two-toed sloth species "behind-the-scenes." While guests won't get to have direct contact with the animal, this experience is about as close as it gets.
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
Missing 4-month-old found safe
Police are looking for a 4-month-old who is supposed to be in the care of child services but is missing from Aurora with his biological parents.
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
Missing at-risk teen found safe in Larimer County
Larimer County Sheriff's Office was looking for an at-risk 16-year-old who had been missing but has since been found safe.
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Loveland, CO Solid Waste Announces End to Trash Stamps
Starting Jan. 2, the city’s Solid Waste Division is changing the way it charges for overflow trash collection. Customers will no longer need to attach pre-purchased stamps to bags of trash placed outside of their carts. Instead, drivers will use cameras to count the extras and add the charges to utility bills in real time. “It’s a new offering that we’re able to give our customers,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “We have onboard computer systems on our trucks for routing, and through that system…we can bill on the fly, versus folks having to go to a grocery store and buy the stamps for the extra trash.”
