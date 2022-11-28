ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Healthcare In Your Future Summit on November 30

The Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce’s annual Healthcare in Your Future Summit will be held in the First National Bank Pavilion at The Ranch in Loveland on November 30 from 7:30 am to noon. A myriad of healthcare presentations and over 25 exhibitors will be featured at this year’s hybrid event. Professional healthcare workers and family caregivers are encouraged to attend.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Longmont Begins Innovative Emergency Healthcare Solution

Beginning last September, Longmont residents calling 911 could make a new connection with the Nurse Navigation program, an innovative healthcare solution provided through American Medical Response (AMR). The program provides options for quickly reaching the appropriate level of medical care when calling 911. Residents will see no change in the...
LONGMONT, CO
The Greeley Stampede’s $23 Million Economic Impact

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. For the 2022 event, the Greeley Stampede hired the International Festival & Events Association (IFEA) to conduct an economic impact study which was completed by JS&A Economic Development Consulting. This is the first official study completed in over 20 years to determine the impact the Greeley Stampede has on the economy of Greeley. Overall, the study found the Greeley Stampede’s economic impact to our community totals over $23 million which includes revenue generated at the event and in the City of Greeley.
GREELEY, CO
Town of Severance Tour of Lights

After the success last year, we are bringing back the Town of Severance Tour of Lights!. Want to show off your awesome Christmas Lights and holiday displays? Submit your address to be a part of the Town of Severance Tour of Lights! Email your address to communications@townofseverance.org. BE SURE TO...
SEVERANCE, CO
Denver and Partners Implement a New Healthy Homes Program

BlocPower, Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) and the City and County of Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) have agreed to a three-year partnership as part of the Healthy Homes Program to expand equitable building electrification efforts in the City and County of Denver. BlocPower and EOC were selected after a competitive, rigorous process CASR developed earlier in 2022, approved by the Denver City Council and signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock.
DENVER, CO
Longmont book printer goes out of business

After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
LONGMONT, CO
Columbine Elementary students get a big surprise

First and second-grade students at Columbine Elementary school were welcomed back from Thanksgiving break with a surprise, a new bicycle. Around 75 students at Columbine Elementary were surprised with a brand new bike and helmet on Monday. The bikes and helmets were supplied through a partnership between Can’d Aid —...
LONGMONT, CO
Greeley’s Garth Englund Blood Center

As reported in the Greeley Tribune, UCHealth will open a blood center in Greeley next month to help meet a growing need for blood donations. Greeley’s Garth Englund Blood Center – which will offer platelet donations, whole blood donations and therapeutic procedures – will open Dec. 12 in the NorthGate Village shopping center. The center will be open five days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
Want to hang out with a sloth in Colorado? Here's your chance

Denver Zoo is offering the unique opportunity to hang out with a sloth, but be warned – spaces are very limited and spots will go fast. According to Denver Zoo, their 'Up-Close Look: Sloth' experience includes exclusive interactions with zoo experts and the ability to see the unique Linnaeus's two-toed sloth species "behind-the-scenes." While guests won't get to have direct contact with the animal, this experience is about as close as it gets.
COLORADO STATE
Loveland, CO Solid Waste Announces End to Trash Stamps

Starting Jan. 2, the city’s Solid Waste Division is changing the way it charges for overflow trash collection. Customers will no longer need to attach pre-purchased stamps to bags of trash placed outside of their carts. Instead, drivers will use cameras to count the extras and add the charges to utility bills in real time. “It’s a new offering that we’re able to give our customers,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “We have onboard computer systems on our trucks for routing, and through that system…we can bill on the fly, versus folks having to go to a grocery store and buy the stamps for the extra trash.”
LOVELAND, CO

