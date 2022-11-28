Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
TxDOT: $29 Billion Texas Clear Lanes Project Aims to Relieve Traffic Congestion Statewide
AUSTIN – COVID-19’s effects on Texas traffic levels lingered throughout 2021, with delays on the state’s most congested roadways growing but still below pre-pandemic gridlock conditions, according to a new study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). The review of the state’s most crowded street...
defendernetwork.com
What you need to know to deal with the boil water notice
The city of Houston issued a boil water notice late Sunday night that continues to impact the nearly 2.2 million people in the area. Now, many Houston-area residents are wondering how safe the water is for use, and what exactly can and can’t you do when trying to avoid illness during the notice.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight
People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
cw39.com
Another week of changing weather in Houston | See when the next cold front arrives
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Stay weather aware this week as several weather changes are coming for Houston. As air masses collide, there’s even a low risk for severe storms in Houston Tuesday. First things first, we have a beautiful day in store on this Monday with sunshine and pleasant...
outsidetheboxmom.com
7 Great Cities For A Peaceful Family Life
Are you looking for a place to raise your family where they can live a peaceful and stress-free life? If so, you may want to consider moving to one of these cities. Each of these locations is known for being calm and quiet, with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and family-friendly fun. So, if you’re ready to say goodbye to the hustle and bustle of city life, read on for our list of the seven best cities for peaceful family life!
defendernetwork.com
Houston lifestyle blogger embraces Afro-Latina culture
About 6 million adults in the U.S identify as Afro Latino, each with very distinct cultures, history. That includes Alexa Dolmo, a Houston based influencer who came to the United States from her native country Honduras at the age of 14. Living in Houston was a “wakeup call” when she realized that it was difficult to find a space that recognizes and celebrates all of her identities. Her classmates often deemed her not Black because of her heritage, and the experience made her uncomfortable in her own skin.
defendernetwork.com
Shattering misperceptions of Blacks and clinical trials
Black people have historically been underrepresented in clinical trial participation in the United States, and research and medical professionals are looking for solutions to the problem. The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISPCRP), hosted its Journey to Better Health-Aware For All event at Houston Community College...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
5 Great Pizza Places in Texas
Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
defendernetwork.com
Man suspected of killing rapper Takeoff arrested
A Houston rapper has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff. The Houston Police Department has not publicly identified the suspect, but according to HotNewHipHop, rapper Lil Cam 5th (born Joshua Cameron) was arrested on Tuesday, November 22, according to court documents, on gun charges including felony to possess a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
College basketball rankings: Houston dethrones UNC in AP Top 25 as new No. 1 team as Tar Heels plummet
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Two Of The Country's Best Costco Locations Are Right Here In Texas
FinanceBuzz ranked the best Costco locations in the United States.
cw39.com
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to make sure you’re packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you’re reading this you’re not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there’s never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food. Mexican food can...
Comments / 0