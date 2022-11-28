ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

What you need to know to deal with the boil water notice

The city of Houston issued a boil water notice late Sunday night that continues to impact the nearly 2.2 million people in the area. Now, many Houston-area residents are wondering how safe the water is for use, and what exactly can and can’t you do when trying to avoid illness during the notice.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight

People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
HOUSTON, TX
outsidetheboxmom.com

7 Great Cities For A Peaceful Family Life

Are you looking for a place to raise your family where they can live a peaceful and stress-free life? If so, you may want to consider moving to one of these cities. Each of these locations is known for being calm and quiet, with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and family-friendly fun. So, if you’re ready to say goodbye to the hustle and bustle of city life, read on for our list of the seven best cities for peaceful family life!
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston lifestyle blogger embraces Afro-Latina culture

About 6 million adults in the U.S identify as Afro Latino, each with very distinct cultures, history. That includes Alexa Dolmo, a Houston based influencer who came to the United States from her native country Honduras at the age of 14. Living in Houston was a “wakeup call” when she realized that it was difficult to find a space that recognizes and celebrates all of her identities. Her classmates often deemed her not Black because of her heritage, and the experience made her uncomfortable in her own skin.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Shattering misperceptions of Blacks and clinical trials

Black people have historically been underrepresented in clinical trial participation in the United States, and research and medical professionals are looking for solutions to the problem. The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISPCRP), hosted its Journey to Better Health-Aware For All event at Houston Community College...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Texas

Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Man suspected of killing rapper Takeoff arrested

A Houston rapper has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff. The Houston Police Department has not publicly identified the suspect, but according to HotNewHipHop, rapper Lil Cam 5th (born Joshua Cameron) was arrested on Tuesday, November 22, according to court documents, on gun charges including felony to possess a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
HOUSTON, TX

