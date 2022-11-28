ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Salesforce.com (CRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CRM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $153.35, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software...
Zacks.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

STLD - Free Report) closed at $102.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Paychex (PAYX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PAYX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $120.15, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

Louisiana-Pacific should have strong long-term prospects with the national housing shortage. Occidental Petroleum stock seems likely to increase as Berkshire increases its stake. Taiwan Semiconductor has a strong competitive position and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th

SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
Zacks.com

Rite Aid (RAD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

RAD - Free Report) closed at $5.16, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain had gained 0.19% in the past...
Zacks.com

DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

DOCU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.79, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th

BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th

AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Chevron, Bilibili, Hibbett & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — Shares of Olive Garden's parent company slipped roughly 1.3% following a downgrade to neutral from Baird. The firm said the "risk/reward looks more balanced" for Darden Restaurants following the stock's recent outperformance. — CNBC's Michelle Fox, Yun Li, Carmen...
Zacks.com

Buy 3 Top-Rated Momentum Stocks Using Driehaus Strategy

SNEX - Free Report) , DCP Midstream Partners (. ULH - Free Report) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy. Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.
Zacks.com

Is DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...

Comments / 0

Community Policy