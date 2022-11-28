Read full article on original website
Harrison Ford got the Benjamin Button treatment for the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” As previously promised by director James Mangold, Ford — now 80 — appears decades younger, thanks to de-aging technology. That’s because the fifth — and final — installment of the franchise will open in 1944, which is eight years after the events in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” But four decades have passed since then, and Ford doesn’t look exactly like he used to. Therefore, visual effects and Industrial Light & Magic software worked with old footage of Ford from previous movies, which...
Brad William Henke Dies: ‘Orange Is The New Black’, ‘Justified’ & ‘Dexter’ Actor Was 56
Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who segued to acting and appeared in TV series including Orange Is the New Black, Justified and Lost and such films as Pacific Rim and World Trade Center, has died. He was 56. His family said Henke died in his sleep November 28, but no cause was given. Born on April 10, 1966, in Columbus, NB, and raised in Littleton, CO, Henke played college football at the University of Arizona, where he was team captain and an All-Academic student journalist. Drafted by the New York Giants in 1989, he went on to play...
