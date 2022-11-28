Read full article on original website
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
macaronikid.com
Top 7 Holiday Bucket List - Best Events and Shows this Holiday Season
Every holiday season, parents scramble trying to pack it all in - from shows to light displays and holiday parties. For our family, we know that time together is best spent NOT rushing through every single holiday event available. So we picked our top 7 favorite things to do each holiday season, in no particular order.
Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 3
The William Tennent High School Future Business Leaders of America are hosting Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 (snow date Dec. 10), from 9 to 11 a.m. Enjoy food, games, songs, crafts and Santa Claus. All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation. Bring a self addressed stamped envelope to Santa and he’ll write back.
Mariah Carey is inviting guests to her NYC penthouse this holiday season
The “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, is opening her doors this holiday season to some very lucky guests. In partnership with Booking.com, the self-proclaimed diva herself is inviting a pair of travelers — not to mention diehard fans — for an “epic holiday experience in New York City.” The experience will include a three-night stay at the Plaza hotel on Central Park South, replete with a cocktail hour and a Christmas card photoshoot at Carey’s penthouse apartment. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and yours truly is beyond excited and here for the moments!” Carey says in the...
WLKY.com
Holiday movies and specials: Christmas programming schedule for WLKY
WLKY will start airing Christmas movies and specials soon. Among them are favorites like "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." Start planning your watch parties now with this programming schedule provided by CBS:. Friday, Nov. 25. "Frosty The Snowman," 8 p.m. "Frosty Returns," 8:30 p.m. "A Christmas Proposal,"...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
10 picturesque winter destinations that look like they're straight out of a holiday movie
You may never want to leave the real-life English town where "The Holiday" was filmed, and technically you don't have to.
25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season
Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
10 dazzling Christmas light displays around the USA
Holiday season heralds glittering and sparkling red and green lights all around. Elaborate decorations are one of the many ways to celebrate and whether you’re a family that treks to different places in search of these Christmas light displays or you like to see the pictures online, there’s nothing quite like Christmastime decor.
A Christmas Story actor reportedly wants to buy house for sale from iconic movie
The iconic house from A Christmas Story is up for sale, and it might be purchased by actors from the classic movie. Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, told TMZ that he and a few other cast members are interested in buying the property. “It only...
Take A Tour Of All The X-Mas Lights In BisMan From High Above
I never thought about it before I saw this cool opportunity. Well, it's definitely here now, the holidays. We just surpassed another Thanksgiving and are days away from December. Of course with that, we might as well start planning for Christmas. All the traditions slowly begin to unfold. When the last relative drags him or herself off your couch and heads back home after turkey day is over, the excitement turns to December, egg nog, finding a tree for the living room, and lights. Almost everyone I know either tries to outdo their neighbor with a more impressive display of Christmas lights, and they won't admit it, but they do. If you decorate your house or not, one of the coolest things people look forward to is driving around different neighborhoods and checking out all the lights and holiday glitter. Imagine being in the sky and looking down, you can make that happen.
Atlantic City chocolate shop giving away 2 'golden' Taylor Swift concert tickets
"I've got a golden ticket!" : On Christmas morning, one of the bars will have a winning number inside -- good for two tickets to see Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field on May 13.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ on Netflix, Where a Widower Takes His Five Kids to the Country for the Holidays
Netflix keeps the holiday magic going with Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, a British import from Debbie Isitt, the writer/director of the 2009 holiday franchise-starter Nativity! Is Christmas on Mistletoe Farm the start of a new series of holiday hijinks movies, or is this the beginning and end of the Mistletoe Farm saga?
The “25 Days of Christmas” Schedule
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season means only one thing – Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas! Don’t miss holiday favorites including Home Alone, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer December 1-25 on Freeform. So pour yourself an eggnog and grab a plate of cookies, Christmas is practically here.
