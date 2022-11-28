Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Sanders, Peterson headline Nevada's All-MW selections
Seven members of the Nevada football team earned All-Mountain West honors Tuesday, with safety Bentlee Sanders being named to the First Team and nose tackle Dom Peterson named to the Second Team. Wide receiver B.J. Casteel, offensive lineman Grant Starck, running back Toa Taua, linebacker Drue Watts, and nickel Tyson...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Nevada Wolfpack bolstering offensive staff, adding veteran assistant Angus McClure
As Nevada continues its transition into the Ken Wilson era following last offseason's departure of former head coach Jay Norvell to take over at Colorado State, the Wolfpack are revamping their offensive staff with a veteran addition. Sources tell FootballScoop that Angus McClure, a longtime college assistant with a previous...
Carson City, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Reno High School basketball team will have a game with Carson High School on November 29, 2022, 18:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
news3lv.com
Governor-elect Lombardo taps former state senator Ben Kieckhefer as chief of staff
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Nevada state senator Ben Kieckhefer has been tapped to become Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's chief of staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
kunr.org
Millions of homes are being built in fire-prone areas of Mountain West as wildfire risks grow
On a recent blue-skied morning, high in the hills of south Reno, Nevada, a construction crew bent steel rebar for the foundation of a new house. They used a machine about the size of a microwave. “You see how quick that went?” said Peter Picetti, owner of PF Picetti Construction,...
Sierra storm warning includes Tahoe, up to 2 feet of snow
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Boy Scouts carry out a time-honored holiday tradition
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Christmas tree is a holiday symbol, immune to the passage of time. This tree lot proves it. “Troop 107 has been selling trees since World War II. Only missed a couple of years during the war,” said Eric Dewitt-Smith, Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 107. Every...
Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary There is a little secret that Nevada developers and road contractors are using to boost profits at the expense of taxpayers, drivers, prospective home buyers, and the environment, all while fomenting the scourge of high housing prices and traffic problems that plague us. These problems are arguably the most important issues of our time and […] The post Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key. appeared first on Nevada Current.
FOX Reno
A heartwarming homecoming for UNR student who lost family in fiery crash
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — UNR freshman Timmy Hardin, was welcomed back to Reno with a heartwarming homecoming around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Hardin lost his entire family in a car crash about two weeks ago when they were driving from Las Vegas to Reno to visit him for Parent's Weekend.
fox5ny.com
RIP Rudolph: Bear takes on inflatable Christmas reindeer at Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nevada - One bear clearly has no Christmas spirit this year. David Lester from Zephyr Cove, Nevada woke up Saturday to find his Christmas decorations in disarray — and the culprit was caught on camera. Lester’s security camera caught the incident on video, which shows a bear...
Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., a grassroots group of volunteers who call themselves Family Soup Mutual Aid hands out hot food, hygiene supplies, warm clothes, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan to the unhoused population at the Reno City Plaza. The post Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Teen Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion on Her Own, Escapes With Only Minor Scratches
A brave Nevada teen is among the lucky few who have gone toe to toe with a mountain lion and walked away to tell about it. According to reports, the teen encountered the lion in a Reno, Nevada neighborhood earlier this month. And, with a bit of quick thinking and a whole lot of luck, she escaped with only a few minor scratches.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
2news.com
California Company Proposes New Casino Near Convention Center in Reno
Elevation Entertainment submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino. The new casino would be called Firecreek resort casino, to be built right across the street from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Kietzke Lane and South Virginia Street. Firecreek Resort Casino would...
KOLO TV Reno
Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you head over to the back side of the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and head in through the door near loading bay 15, you’ll find the new home of pickleball in Reno. “it’s growing like crazy,” said Bob Basso of the Truckee Meadows Pickleball...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
Comments / 0