Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6, 0-0 ACC) - Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. - Last Meeting: Louisville won 63-55 on Nov. 27, 2021 (Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship - Nassau, Bahamas) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats (5-2) overcame a slow start. Bellarmine, which defeated Louisville 67-66 it its season opener on Nov. 9, wasn’t intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes. “That’s a hard game to play,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “We had guys cramping up (in the locker room). ... We worked three days (on) how we finish off the game. ... We went to our grind it stuff (in the second half), which we had worked and in some games, you’ve got to do it.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Sports

Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
RICHMOND, VA
Porterville Recorder

Purdue 87, Syracuse 78

PURDUE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Hardin 1-5, Petree 1-3, Ellis 1-3, Harper 0-1, Layden 0-4, Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Petree 2, Woltman 2, Harper 1, Terry 1) Turnovers: 21 (Petree 8, Layden 3, Harper 2, Terry 2, Woltman 2, Ellis 2, Smith 1,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Porterville Recorder

DAYTON 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47

Percentages: FG .321, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Norman 2-9, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 1-4, Hubbard 0-3, Maddox 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Hubbard 2, Norman 2, Etchison, Simms, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hubbard 3, Maddox). Technical Fouls: coach Dwayne Stephens,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Porterville Recorder

ST. BONAVENTURE 71, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 64

Percentages: FG .466, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lenard 1-3, Lawrence 1-7, Weston 0-1, Porter 0-3, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lenard 4). Turnovers: 12 (Dishman 4, Weston 3, Porter 2, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Millin). Steals: 8 (Lenard 3, King 2, Lawrence 2, Weston).
MURFREESBORO, TN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

ASU women's basketball posts 35 points in fourth quarter to top Grand Canyon

Arizona State women’s basketball faced Grand Canyon for the first time since 1994 on Wednesday night and recorded historic totals in the fourth quarter to come from behind. The Sun Devils erased a 10-point deficit and posted a program record of 35 points in the fourth quarter to win 80-72 at GCU Arena. GCU announced that the attendance of 6,019 set a new record for the women's basketball program.
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61

Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

GEORGIA 73, HAMPTON 54

Percentages: FG .313, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (A.Nesbitt 2-5, Bethea 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3, Godwin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Therrien 2, Banister, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 7 (A.Nesbitt 2, Dean 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Banister). Steals: 6 (J.Nesbitt 2, A.Nesbitt, Banister, Dean, Godwin). Technical...
HAMPTON, GA
Porterville Recorder

LIPSCOMB 82, NAVY 77

Percentages: FG .491, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Nelson 6-8, MacDonald 3-6, Dorsey 1-2, Yoder 1-3, Jones 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nelson, Yoder). Turnovers: 18 (Deaver 6, Benigni 3, Yoder 3, Allison 2, Nelson 2, Inge, Summers). Steals: 2 (Inge, Jones).
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Porterville Recorder

SANTA CLARA 89, WYOMING 85, OT

Percentages: FG .532, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Reynolds 3-4, Agbonkpolo 2-4, Oden 2-4, Kyman 1-1, Foster 1-2, Wenzel 1-2, Dusell 1-3, Thompson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Thompson). Turnovers: 10 (Reynolds 4, Agbonkpolo, Anderson, Foster, Oden, Powell, Wenzel). Steals: 3 (Kyman 2, Agbonkpolo).
SANTA CLARA, CA
FOX Sports

Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

INDIANA STATE 75, DRAKE 73

Percentages: FG .452, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (DeVries 3-8, Wilkins 1-4, Enright 0-1, Northweather 0-1, Penn 0-2, Calhoun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brodie, Northweather). Turnovers: 12 (Penn 4, DeVries 2, Wilkins 2, Brodie, Djamgouz, Northweather, Sturtz). Steals: 11 (Sturtz 4, Penn 3,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
Porterville Recorder

UMASS LOWELL 77, MERRIMACK 51

Percentages: FG .333, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Reid 6-10, Savage 2-6, Derring 1-3, Bennett 1-7, Derkack 0-1, Stinson 0-1, Filchner 0-2, McKoy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Reid). Turnovers: 20 (Stinson 6, Bennett 5, Derkack 5, McKoy 2, Etumnu, Reid). Steals: 18 (Bennett...
LOWELL, MA
Porterville Recorder

LOYOLA (MD) 84, BINGHAMTON 70

LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .561, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Kuzemka 5-6, Andrews 4-6, Alexander 1-3, Jones 1-4, Faure 0-1, Perry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Faure). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 6, Faure 3, Alexander 2, Kuzemka). Steals: 6 (Andrews 3, Jones 2, Perry). Technical...
YORK, NY

