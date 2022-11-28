Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6, 0-0 ACC) - Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. - Last Meeting: Louisville won 63-55 on Nov. 27, 2021 (Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship - Nassau, Bahamas) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike...
Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats (5-2) overcame a slow start. Bellarmine, which defeated Louisville 67-66 it its season opener on Nov. 9, wasn’t intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes. “That’s a hard game to play,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “We had guys cramping up (in the locker room). ... We worked three days (on) how we finish off the game. ... We went to our grind it stuff (in the second half), which we had worked and in some games, you’ve got to do it.”
Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing
SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Maryland
Louisville's chase for its first win of the 2022-23 season continues on. No. 22 Maryland downed the host Cardinals, 79-54, as part of the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals shot just 34 percent from the floor, had just six assists, committed 13 turnovers that the Terps converted into 21 points, in a fourth consecutive blowout loss.
VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
Purdue 87, Syracuse 78
PURDUE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Hardin 1-5, Petree 1-3, Ellis 1-3, Harper 0-1, Layden 0-4, Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Petree 2, Woltman 2, Harper 1, Terry 1) Turnovers: 21 (Petree 8, Layden 3, Harper 2, Terry 2, Woltman 2, Ellis 2, Smith 1,...
DAYTON 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47
Percentages: FG .321, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Norman 2-9, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 1-4, Hubbard 0-3, Maddox 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Hubbard 2, Norman 2, Etchison, Simms, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hubbard 3, Maddox). Technical Fouls: coach Dwayne Stephens,...
ST. BONAVENTURE 71, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 64
Percentages: FG .466, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lenard 1-3, Lawrence 1-7, Weston 0-1, Porter 0-3, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lenard 4). Turnovers: 12 (Dishman 4, Weston 3, Porter 2, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Millin). Steals: 8 (Lenard 3, King 2, Lawrence 2, Weston).
ASU women's basketball posts 35 points in fourth quarter to top Grand Canyon
Arizona State women’s basketball faced Grand Canyon for the first time since 1994 on Wednesday night and recorded historic totals in the fourth quarter to come from behind. The Sun Devils erased a 10-point deficit and posted a program record of 35 points in the fourth quarter to win 80-72 at GCU Arena. GCU announced that the attendance of 6,019 set a new record for the women's basketball program.
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
Louisville (0-6) returns to the hardwood at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening when it welcomes No. 22 Maryland (6-0) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals are among seven teams nationally that are still seeking its first win of the season. With six games now complete,...
MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61
Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
GEORGIA 73, HAMPTON 54
Percentages: FG .313, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (A.Nesbitt 2-5, Bethea 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3, Godwin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Therrien 2, Banister, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 7 (A.Nesbitt 2, Dean 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Banister). Steals: 6 (J.Nesbitt 2, A.Nesbitt, Banister, Dean, Godwin). Technical...
LIPSCOMB 82, NAVY 77
Percentages: FG .491, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Nelson 6-8, MacDonald 3-6, Dorsey 1-2, Yoder 1-3, Jones 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nelson, Yoder). Turnovers: 18 (Deaver 6, Benigni 3, Yoder 3, Allison 2, Nelson 2, Inge, Summers). Steals: 2 (Inge, Jones).
SANTA CLARA 89, WYOMING 85, OT
Percentages: FG .532, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Reynolds 3-4, Agbonkpolo 2-4, Oden 2-4, Kyman 1-1, Foster 1-2, Wenzel 1-2, Dusell 1-3, Thompson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Thompson). Turnovers: 10 (Reynolds 4, Agbonkpolo, Anderson, Foster, Oden, Powell, Wenzel). Steals: 3 (Kyman 2, Agbonkpolo).
Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
Louisville remains winless, falls to No. 22 Maryland 79-54
Louisville hosted No. 22 Maryland as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, but the game didn’t measure up to the event. The Cardinals trailed by a dozen and were outscored by 14 in the second in a 79-54 loss. Louisville falls to 0-7 on the season...
INDIANA STATE 75, DRAKE 73
Percentages: FG .452, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (DeVries 3-8, Wilkins 1-4, Enright 0-1, Northweather 0-1, Penn 0-2, Calhoun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brodie, Northweather). Turnovers: 12 (Penn 4, DeVries 2, Wilkins 2, Brodie, Djamgouz, Northweather, Sturtz). Steals: 11 (Sturtz 4, Penn 3,...
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
UMASS LOWELL 77, MERRIMACK 51
Percentages: FG .333, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Reid 6-10, Savage 2-6, Derring 1-3, Bennett 1-7, Derkack 0-1, Stinson 0-1, Filchner 0-2, McKoy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Reid). Turnovers: 20 (Stinson 6, Bennett 5, Derkack 5, McKoy 2, Etumnu, Reid). Steals: 18 (Bennett...
LOYOLA (MD) 84, BINGHAMTON 70
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .561, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Kuzemka 5-6, Andrews 4-6, Alexander 1-3, Jones 1-4, Faure 0-1, Perry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Faure). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 6, Faure 3, Alexander 2, Kuzemka). Steals: 6 (Andrews 3, Jones 2, Perry). Technical...
