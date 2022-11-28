ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack takes on UMass-Lowell, aims to end 5-game slide

Merrimack Warriors (1-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -13.5; over/under is 131. BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack heads into the matchup with UMass-Lowell after losing five in a row. The River Hawks have gone 4-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is the leader in the America East in team...
