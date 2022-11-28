Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca boosts cancer portfolio with $320 mln Neogene deal
Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will acquire biotechnology company Neogene Therapeutics for up to $320 million, the London-listed drugmaker said on Tuesday, seeking to build its pipeline of cell-based cancer treatments. Though AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio accounted for more than a third of the company's revenue last year, it does not...
J&J sues Amgen over plan to sell drug similar to blockbuster Stelara
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Janssen unit has sued Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) over its plan to market a drug for ulcerative colitis and other conditions similar to J&J's top-selling Stelara, saying it would infringe two patents in a lawsuit made public on Wednesday.
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
FDA approves most expensive drug ever, a $3.5 million-per-dose gene therapy for hemophilia B
Washington — U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved the first gene therapy for hemophilia, a $3.5 million one-time treatment for the blood-clotting disorder. The Food and Drug Administration cleared Hemgenix, an IV treatment for adults with hemophilia B, the less common form of the genetic disorder which primarily affects men.
GSK to withdraw blood cancer drug from U.S. after trial failure
Nov 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK Plc GSK.L said on Tuesday it has initiated a process to withdraw the U.S. approval for its blood cancer drug Blenrep, after the therapy failed to meet the requirements of a key trial. Earlier this month, the company said Blenrep had failed the...
Biogen Stock Slumps On Report of Death in Alzheimer's Drug Trial
Biogen (BIIB) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Monday following reports that a woman participating in a trial of the drugmaker's developing Alzheimer's treatment died from a brain hemorrhage. Science.org reported the 65-year-old woman's death Sunday, noting deposits of amyloid, a protein targeted by Bigoen's lecanemab, had been found...
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
Biogen falls on report patient died in partner's Alzheimer trial
Biogen shares fell Monday after a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease the company is developing with Eisai Co. The case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage after suffering a stroke and a type of brain...
Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi
Horizon Therapeutics said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with three pharmaceutical giants for potential takeover offers, sending its shares surging 31% in extended trading. The biotech company, with a market capitalization of about $18 billion, is in talks with Amgen, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson...
UPDATE 2-Japanese drugmaker Eisai's shares drop on report of death in Alzheimer's trial
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co fell more than 6% on Tuesday after a report that a woman who was enrolled in a trial of the company's Alzheimer's disease treatment had died from brain haemorrhage. The haemorrhage occurred after the woman, who was receiving the...
Biogen Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?
Biogen Inc BIIB shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced positive trial results for its experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab. Biogen presented the results from a large global Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity Alzheimer's disease clinical study of lecanemab at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference. The primary...
Elon Musk Claims Neuralink Will Put Brain Chips in Humans in 6 Months
Neuralink, the neurotech startup spearheaded by Chief Twit Elon Musk, held their much-ballyhooed and oft-delayed tech demo on Wednesday night—promising a lot while showing little in the way of progress towards their lofty promises.Musk was joined on stage by numerous Neuralink engineers and researchers to explain the technology they’ve been working on for the past few years. This included the N1 link, the company’s wireless brain-computer interface (BCI); and the R1, a robot that the company said would be able to implant an N1 in a human brain. The bot was present at the event conducting a simulated surgery on...
Biogen (BIIB) Down on Report of Death in Alzheimer's Study
Shares of Biogen BIIB were down 4.3% following reports of the death of a 65-year-old woman who was administered its anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody candidate lecanemab in clinical studies which increases concerns over the drug’s safety. The candidate is being developed in collaboration with Eisai, who is leading clinical development.
Non-Opioid Drug Moving to Phase 3 of Clinical Trials
For a long time, researchers have strived to discover new treatments for pathological pain. One focus has been to find a method of blocking sodium channels on nociceptor neurons. Now Vertex pharmaceuticals is announcing its non-opioid pain reliever, VX-548, will advance to Phase 3 clinical trials during the 2022 fourth quarter. The hope is this drug will offer a new and non-addictive alternative to opioid-based pain treatments.
BRIEF-Immutep Enters Into Second Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement With Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, And Pfizer For New Combination Study Of Its First-In-Class Lag-3 Candidate, Eftilagimod Alpha, And Avelumab To Treat Urothelial Cancer
* IMMUTEP ENTERS INTO SECOND CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY, AND PFIZER FOR NEW COMBINATION STUDY OF ITS FIRST-IN-CLASS LAG-3 CANDIDATE, EFTILAGIMOD ALPHA, AND AVELUMAB TO TREAT UROTHELIAL CANCER. * IMMUTEP ENTERS INTO SECOND CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY, AND PFIZER FOR...
BioNTech bets on difficult STING field via small molecule pact with a Polish biotech
BioNTech is beefing up its relatively thin small molecule pipeline by adding weight to a clinically difficult corner of oncology R&D: STING agonists. To do so, BioNTech is teaming up with a 15-year-old Polish biotech and doling out €40 million, about $41.5 million, to start. The deal is broken...
FDA Grants RMAT and Fast Track Designations to Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy for B-NHL
The allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy CB-010 received regenerative medicine advanced therapy and Fast Track designations for the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA granted CB-010, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for patients with relapsed or refractory large B...
NeuroVoices: Carrie Hersh, DO, MSc, on Applying 2-Stage Models to Improve Disease-Modifying Therapy Selection in MS
The associate professor of neurology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine provided background on incorporation of real-world methods to optimize treatment selection for multiple sclerosis. Since the turn of the century, there has been an influx of new therapeutics approved to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS)....
Nectin Therapeutics Raises $25M for Immuno-Oncology Therapies
– Nectin Therapeutics Ltd., (Nectin) a biotechnology company developing novel targeted immunotherapies to address resistance to approved immune-oncology treatments, announced it has extended its Series A financing to over $25 million. IBF and Peregrine Ventures led the round, with participation from aMoon Fund and other existing investors. – The funding...
