Iran is disbanding its totalistic “morality police” that enforced the country’s strict, Islamic dress code, according to the BBC. The decision serves as a seeming concession to the widespread protests overtaking some cities, which came after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini—who was arrested by the morality police over allegations that she did not cover her hair properly— died while in custody in September.“The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. An Iranian woman told the BBC just the potential for changes wouldn’t suffice. “We, the protesters, don't care about no hijab no more. We've been going out without it for the past 70 days,” she said. “A revolution is what we have. Hijab was the start of it and we don't want anything, anything less, but death for the dictator and a regime change.”Read it at BBC

