BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Featuring Beyoncé Win ‘Best Collaboration’
The legendary Ohio-born funk and soul musician Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers returned to music this year with their 33rd studio album’s new album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The project garnered two singles, including one track of the same name featuring Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé, which earned them “Best Collaboration ” at this year’s Soul Train Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Rocks the House Down With An Epic Medley of Hits
Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, the legendary ladies of 90s R&B girl group Xscape, graced the stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 stage and took viewers on a nostalgic journey of some of their biggest hits, including fans fan favorites such as “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ''Tonight,” and the classic “Just Kickin It.” Special surprise guest and Grammy Award-winning superproducer Jermaine Dupri later joined the ladies.
‘I’m A Light Too’: Singer Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Radio Host Who Compared Her to Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons and took the time to eloquently shut down a radio host who seemingly tried to dim her “light” to praise Queen Bey. The Destiny’s Child singer appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning on Wednesday to promote her new film, Fantasy Football, alongside her co-star Marsai Martin. During the deep dive, Ebro’s co-host Peter Rosenberg referenced Rowland’s recent interview with Angie Martinez, where she opened up about her former groupmate and lifelong best friend, Beyoncé.
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records
What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards
Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureJID And Imagine Dragons Perform "Bones" And "Enemy" At 2022 AMAsKodak...
Tank Takes It “Slow” With 2022 BET Soul Train Awards Performance
Tank took the pace down several steps with his 2022 BET Soul Train Awards performance. The 46-year-old delivered “Slow” with a special appearance from J. Valentine. Together, the two vocalists illuminated the already electric space on an evening of celebration and soul. The crooner has racked up four GRAMMY nominations in his career. The “Please Don’t Go” artist also was nominated for a Soul Train award in 2014 for Best R&B/Soul Male artist, though he was not able to take it home. More from VIBE.comMorris Day & The Time Get Funky At The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards2022 Soul Train Awards:...
In Style
Beyoncé Wore a Tenniscore Set and Sky-High Heels for a Date Night With Jay-Z
While Beyoncé’s usually known to set trends rather than follow them (see: boob-baring gowns and plunging bustiers), her latest date night look proved that even a Queen B(ey) can’t resist the strange outfit combination celebrities can’t stop wearing. On Sunday night, the singer was spotted out...
thesource.com
Are Beyoncé & JAY-Z Collaborating On Another Joint Album?
Following the release of Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance in July, Queen B might be teaming up with her billionaire husband, JAY-Z, on a collab album in the near future. Bey had previously described Renaissance as a “three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.” She pictured the period as “a time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”
Beyoncé Has Two Albums Coming, Including 1 With Jay Z
Beyoncé's latest album, Act I: Renaissance, has two follow-ups coming soon. No release dates have been revealed.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran R&B Crooners Tank and J Valentine Swoon The Crowd With A Sexy Performance
Veteran R&B singer and songwriter Tank turned up the notch for a sexy and soulful rendition of his latest single, “Slow," at the Soul Train Awards 2022. Looking dapper as ever in a two-piece magenta suit with Black trimming, the legendary songwriter let out silky vocals to the backdrop of a live exotic dancer and an ensemble of strings before being joined by multi-platinum singer-songwriter J. Valentine.
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Musician Muni Long Wins the ‘Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award’
Before earning her breakthrough single “Hrs and Hrs,” singer and songwriter Muni Long was putting in hours of work behind the scenes writing singles for hit singles for some of the industry’s biggest names, including Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, K. Michelle, and tons more. At this...
AOL Corp
2022 BET Soul Train Awards: XSCAPE on Their 'Lady of Soul' Honor and New Bravo Reality Show (Exclusive)
The women of Xscape are happily getting their flowers! The fierce foursome was honored with the Lady of Soul Award at this year's BET Soul Train Awards, presented to them by their legendary producer and So So Def Recordings founder, Jermaine Dupri, who spoke fondly about knowing the group was destined for stardom when he first met them.
