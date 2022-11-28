Tank took the pace down several steps with his 2022 BET Soul Train Awards performance. The 46-year-old delivered “Slow” with a special appearance from J. Valentine. Together, the two vocalists illuminated the already electric space on an evening of celebration and soul. The crooner has racked up four GRAMMY nominations in his career. The “Please Don’t Go” artist also was nominated for a Soul Train award in 2014 for Best R&B/Soul Male artist, though he was not able to take it home. More from VIBE.comMorris Day & The Time Get Funky At The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards2022 Soul Train Awards:...

4 DAYS AGO