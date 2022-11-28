Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
The Weeknd Returns to 'Scene of the Crime' after Canceling Show Due to Vocal Issues
The Weeknd lost his voice mid-concert two months ago, and promised to reschedule the concert once he got better-he stuck to his promise.The singer returned to SoFi Stadium last night to deliver the concert that fans truly deserved, and he killed it. "And we're back at the scene of the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Rapper Iggy Azalea Sells Catalog for Millions: “I Don’t Have to Work Another Day”
Rapper Iggy Azalea says she’s sold a portion of her music catalog for “eight figures,” adding, “I don’t have to work another day in my life.”. According to Billboard, a “source close to the deal” said that the artist sold her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capitol Group and it included all of Azalea’s shares in her current catalog. In addition, a “trigger” for future money on masters was also part of the deal. The Billboard piece said it was for “eight-figure[s].” But the exact total has not yet been reported.
‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish on how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Birdman Claims Cash Money Rapper B.G. Will Be Home In A 'Few Weeks,' Cutting His 14-Year Sentence Short
B.G. may be a free man soon. The rapper is currently serving a 14-year sentence that may end sooner than later. According to HipHopDX, during an Instagram live broadcast, entertainment mogul Birdman revealed that the rapper may be home in a “few weeks.” As of right now, the rapper’s current release date is April 7, 2024.
Lizzo Joins North West for TikTok Dance Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Courtesy of Kim and North/Instagram A special cameo! North West and Lizzo teamed up to do a viral TikTok dance backstage at the pop star's concert. North, 9, and her friend Ryan performed the "Get Sturdy" dance with the “About Damn Time” singer, 34, in a video shared via North and mom Kim Kardashian’s joint […]
“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Apparently, Iggy Azalea’s music catalog is worth a lot of money. Billboard reports that Domain Capital dropped a substantial bag to purchase “rapper” Iggy Azalea’s master recording and publishing catalog. According to the...
DJ Khaled lists his Miami sneaker closet on Airbnb for $11 a night
DJ Khaled has listed his legendary shoe closet on Airbnb — it will be available for two overnight stays on Dec. 5 and 6 and will cost guests $11 per night.
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Pump Says New Album Is Lost In The Middle Of A Lake On His Hard Drive
The “I Love It” hitmaker seemingly thought it was wise to bring the digital storage of his upcoming release with him for a trip out on the water. Looks like Lil Pump has fumbled a serious bag. Though the controversial rapper had plans to release a new album in January, it seems that may no longer be a viable option after a recent trip to the lake.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Calls TakeOff The ‘Run-DMC Of This Time’ While Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Fat Joe has drawn comparisons between TakeOff and legendary Hip Hop group Run-DMC while mourning the life of the Migos rapper in a new interview. Joey Crack was the guest on the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith’s Cadence13 Know Mercy podcast, released Wednesday (November 16). While speaking about the losses Hip Hop has continued to suffer, the Bronx rapper noted how Take wasn’t just a “regular rapper” and called him the Run-DMC of this era.
Pusha T on Kanye West, perfecting coke rap and the Grammys and hip-hop
Grammy nominee Pusha T on West's unraveling, the spate of rappers dying far too young and hitting your stride at 45.
Fat Joe Reflects on His Time With Big Pun, Losing the Grammy to Chance the Rapper and His Lost Jay-Z Collab
I was afraid of the old Fat Joe. As a young journalist in New York City in the early 1990s, I’d often see him at clubs and intimate rap shows and I knew that when the chubby Latino man with the uncompromising screwface scowl popped up in the spot with his green army jacket, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots, that trouble was around the corner. He always seemed on guard and ready to bring the ruckus—the muthafuckin’ ruckus. Anybody seen the exit door?
Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, And Busta Rhymes Unleash New Music Friday Releases
Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities. Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets 3 In many people’s eyes, Roddy Ricch’s next project after Live Life Fast had high stakes to it. The decline in quality following 2019’s smash LP Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial despite the 24-year-old’s assertion that Live Life Fast would blow all of 2021’s music...
‘It changed my life’: Stormzy on his holiday with Adele and Cleo Sol
Stormzy has recalled a “beautiful” trip to Jamaica in which he holidayed with close friend Adele.The rapper, who has just released his third studio album This Is What I Mean, has discussed his friendship with the British singer.“Adele, I love her deeply. And we’ve always had amazing conversations,” said Stormzy while in conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.“And that’s a true friend of mine, that’s not like a music friend,” he said. “So whenever we kick it, we’ve had really beautiful and deep conversations.”The 29-year-old recalled a time when they were both stuck in the “rat race”...
BET
#MajorKey: DJ Khaled Sells Out $11 'Sneaker Kingdom' Stay In Miami On AirBnB In Minutes
DJ Khaled is opening up his lavish Miami digs to fans and sneakerheads alike. The 47-year-old super-producer and sneaker fiend announced a partnership with AirBnB on November 29 via Instagram. “BOOKING IS OFFICIALLY OPEN!!! @airbnb #WETHEBEST #AIRBNB #AIRBNBPARTNER,” Khaled wrote. The Grammy-winning artist is widely known for his extravagant...
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Shares Grandmaster Flash-Sampled “Players” Single
Coi Leray has officially dropped her new song “Players,” which features a distinct sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 hit, “The Message.”. The 25-year-old shows off her rapping skills on the catchy track with the overall message that “girls is players, too.”
