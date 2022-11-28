ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
American Songwriter

Rapper Iggy Azalea Sells Catalog for Millions: “I Don’t Have to Work Another Day”

Rapper Iggy Azalea says she’s sold a portion of her music catalog for “eight figures,” adding, “I don’t have to work another day in my life.”. According to Billboard, a “source close to the deal” said that the artist sold her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capitol Group and it included all of Azalea’s shares in her current catalog. In addition, a “trigger” for future money on masters was also part of the deal. The Billboard piece said it was for “eight-figure[s].” But the exact total has not yet been reported.
The Independent

‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish on how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life

Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
Vibe

Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case

Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety.  “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Z1079

“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Apparently, Iggy Azalea’s music catalog is worth a lot of money. Billboard reports that Domain Capital dropped a substantial bag to purchase “rapper” Iggy Azalea’s master recording and publishing catalog. According to the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend

Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Pump Says New Album Is Lost In The Middle Of A Lake On His Hard Drive

The “I Love It” hitmaker seemingly thought it was wise to bring the digital storage of his upcoming release with him for a trip out on the water. Looks like Lil Pump has fumbled a serious bag. Though the controversial rapper had plans to release a new album in January, it seems that may no longer be a viable option after a recent trip to the lake.
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Calls TakeOff The ‘Run-DMC Of This Time’ While Mourning Late Migos Rapper

Fat Joe has drawn comparisons between TakeOff and legendary Hip Hop group Run-DMC while mourning the life of the Migos rapper in a new interview. Joey Crack was the guest on the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith’s Cadence13 Know Mercy podcast, released Wednesday (November 16). While speaking about the losses Hip Hop has continued to suffer, the Bronx rapper noted how Take wasn’t just a “regular rapper” and called him the Run-DMC of this era.
GQMagazine

Fat Joe Reflects on His Time With Big Pun, Losing the Grammy to Chance the Rapper and His Lost Jay-Z Collab

I was afraid of the old Fat Joe. As a young journalist in New York City in the early 1990s, I’d often see him at clubs and intimate rap shows and I knew that when the chubby Latino man with the uncompromising screwface scowl popped up in the spot with his green army jacket, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots, that trouble was around the corner. He always seemed on guard and ready to bring the ruckus—the muthafuckin’ ruckus. Anybody seen the exit door?
Vibe

Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, And Busta Rhymes Unleash New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities. Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets 3 In many people’s eyes, Roddy Ricch’s next project after Live Life Fast had high stakes to it. The decline in quality following 2019’s smash LP Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial despite the 24-year-old’s assertion that Live Life Fast would blow all of 2021’s music...
The Independent

‘It changed my life’: Stormzy on his holiday with Adele and Cleo Sol

Stormzy has recalled a “beautiful” trip to Jamaica in which he holidayed with close friend Adele.The rapper, who has just released his third studio album This Is What I Mean, has discussed his friendship with the British singer.“Adele, I love her deeply. And we’ve always had amazing conversations,” said Stormzy while in conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.“And that’s a true friend of mine, that’s not like a music friend,” he said. “So whenever we kick it, we’ve had really beautiful and deep conversations.”The 29-year-old recalled a time when they were both stuck in the “rat race”...
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Shares Grandmaster Flash-Sampled “Players” Single

Coi Leray has officially dropped her new song “Players,” which features a distinct sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 hit, “The Message.”. The 25-year-old shows off her rapping skills on the catchy track with the overall message that “girls is players, too.”

