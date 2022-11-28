ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Motley Fool

Apple Falls on China Fears, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Monday

Apple shares fell on concerns about iPhone 14 production at a facility in China. Taboola shares skyrocketed after the adtech company announced a major partnership. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

European shares pare gains as technology, consumer stocks weigh

ASM rises on expectation of smaller fall in China sales. Nov 29 (Reuters) - European shares gave up gains on Tuesday as technology and consumer stocks slipped, offsetting a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests. The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?

Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's early moves in the EV space should continue to pay off for years to come. Amazon's reach in e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising shouldn't be overlooked. Apple is a tech behemoth that continues to put up impressive results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Rail Strike, Disney, Cyber Monday Record, UnitedHealth - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Gain As Markets Track China Covid Changes. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Tuesday, while the dollar drifted lower against its global peers and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors looked for a change in China's strict Covid health policies following rare weekend protests in the world's second-largest economy.
Zacks.com

4 Toxic Stocks More So Hazardous Amid Volatile Times

The U.S. equity markets have witnessed extreme volatility this year amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary concerns. With the fourth successive 75 basis points increase early this month, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflation. Everyone is all ears for Fed Chairman Powell’s speech today at a Brookings Institution event, which would offer further insight into future interest rate hikes. Amid exacerbated supply chain issues, stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes, worries of an economic slowdown may induce further bouts of volatility. At this critical juncture, it’s as important to get rid of fundamentally weak toxic stocks as it is to invest in attractively valued companies possessing fundamental strength.
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is...
AFP

Tesla hoping electric 'Semi' will shake up heavy duty market

After years of delays, US automaker Tesla is expected on Thursday to deliver its first battery-powered semi truck, with which it hopes to get a jump start on the nascent electric heavy duty vehicle market by offering longer ranges without recharging. The electric vehicles currently on offer only have a range of 250 to 300 miles.
tipranks.com

Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock: Caught up in China’s COVID Chaos

Nio stock has been volatile due to the uncertainty pertaining to China’s COVID-19 policies and the related impact on supply chain. The company’s ability to meet its Q4 deliveries and revenue target will be impacted if China doesn’t ease its Zero COVID Policy. The U.S.-listed shares of...
msn.com

The 'exceptionalism of technology' is probably over for the stock market: Goldman

For nearly a decade, mega-cap technology leaders like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) have dominated the U.S. stock market. But those days appear to be over, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs. David Kostin, the bank’s chief U.S. equity strategist, told reporters in a call Monday...
kalkinemedia.com

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as China lockdowns weigh on resource shares

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) TSX ends down 163.28 points, or 0.8%, at 20,220.49. TORONTO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pulling back a 5-1/2-month high, as concern about the economic impact of China's strict COVID-19 policies put pressure on resource shares.

