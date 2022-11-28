2022 FFX Awards – Offensive Player of the Year: Zamir Hall

Ridgeview’s Zamir Hall showed he was a mighty offensive weapon for the Wolf Pack all season. Hall rushed for 1,921 yards and scored 21 touchdowns on the ground. He averaged 174.6 rushing yards per game.

Zamir Hall’s explosive season earns him the 2022 FFX Offensive Player of the Year Award.

