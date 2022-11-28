Read full article on original website
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
Top House Democrat Blasts AOC as "Nowhere to Be Found"
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top House Democrat who lost his New York House race to his Republican challenger last week, has blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying “she was nowhere to be found” during campaign season.
Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
With Hakeem Jeffries' rise, his members see 'Democrats in total array'
Hakeem Jeffries pulled off a quiet revolution on Wednesday, becoming the first leader of the House Democrats to be born after the end of World War II and the first Black leader in either chamber of Congress, in what will likely be the first of many major changes coming for his rapidly evolving party.
Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell hit back at McCarthy over pledge to block them from House committees
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell lashed out Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for pledging to block them from serving on House committees next Congress.
GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Tuesday hailed House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) in a rare show of bipartisan support for a congressional member on the other side of the political aisle. Blunt praised Hoyer following a Washington Post editorial about Hoyer deciding to step down from Democratic leadership in...
RNC blasts ‘election denier’ Hakeem Jeffries moments after he wins Democrat leadership
The GOP branded Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, an "election denier" just moments after he secured his position as Democratic Leader in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries set to lead House Democrats, as rail strike talks continue
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is expected to replace Nancy Pelosi as the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined us with a preview of today's leadership elections as well as what Congress is doing to avert a looming rail strike.
Bakersfield Californian
RICH LOWRY: The extreme recklessness of Biden 2.0
Joe Biden 2024 is a bad idea whose time has come. If Democrats had gotten the shellacking that seemed to be coming their way in the midterms, Biden might have been wounded enough for elements of the Democratic establishment to begin to try to shoulder him into retirement.
House Democrat campaign chief blasts AOC after New York losses: 'I didn't see her one minute' helping
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney had some harsh words for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for her apparent lack of participation in what he called a "historic defense" of their New York majority. Mahoney spoke to several media outlets about the aftermath of his loss in the race...
In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) to head the party next year, marking a generational shift after 20 years under the reign of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) while making Jeffries the first Black figure to lead either party in Congress in the nation’s history. The shift was no surprise. After Pelosi and her […]
Hakeem Jeffries, Pelosi's likely replacement, supports commission to study slavery reparations
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the top candidate to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader, supports studying the feasibility of slavery reparations.
Bakersfield Californian
DAVID HARSANYI: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit
As a tactical concern, the House GOP's decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the political opposition, labels concerned parents "domestic terrorists" and ignores violence aimed at pregnancy centers, for starters.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries selected as new House Democrat lead for next Congress
Jeffries will lead House Democrats in the next Congress.
Hakeem Jeffries is 'the total package': Rep. Jim Clyburn weighs in on future of the Democratic party
US Representative Jim Clyburn talks to Christiane Amanpour about the future of the Democratic party.
Nanette Barragán nominates Hakeem Jeffries as next house Dem leader
Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-San Pedro, was the lead nominator Wednesday for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives. Jeffries takes over the Democratic leadership position from Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, who served as both Speaker of the House and minority leader since 2007, but stepped aside after Republicans regained control of the chamber in the Nov. 8 election.
