Fairview Kitchens Coming to Santa Ana
The facility will boast twenty kitchens in total..
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
SoCal weather: Prepare for rain and snow this week
Get ready for some snow and rain in Southern California as the region starts to feel a bit more like winter this week.
Orange County Democrats fly to Georgia to campaign for Warnock
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dec. 6 showdown in Georgia’s runoff election carries the themes of recent years: divisive politics, money and hotly contested political territory. Orange County Democrats have been deployed to the final high-profile battleground of the midterm elections, intent on preserving incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s, D-Ga., seat over retired football player Herschel Walker.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
City of Lakewood to hold Cocoa with a Deputy on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Join the City of Lakewood’s Public Safety Department for their second annual Cocoa with a Deputy and Project Shepherd Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Farmers & Merchants Bank, featuring:. Free hot cocoa and more!. A special meet-and-greet with Santa in front of the decorated...
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY
Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
New state laws coming on Jan. 1 will change how the SAPD polices in Santa Ana
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of new laws that will take effect on January 1 and will change policing in California in major ways. These new laws will also affect the SAPD here in Santa Ana. Here is a rundown of these new laws and how they will impact policing in Santa Ana:
California Company Recalls 'Power Pancakes'
Phil’s Power Pancake of Costa Mesa, California, is recalling its 5 oz. packages of individually wrapped Power Pancakes in all five varieties — Mango, Raspberry, Cranberry, Dates, and Chocolate Chip Hempseed — because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to...
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
Small businesses convene for red tape cutting listening tour
As chair of the California State Assembly Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris convened local small business owners for a discussion on how to best cut red tape, the challenges businesses face and ways government can make the path forward smoother. Since the pandemic, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris has secured $85 million in state funding for 7,154 entrepreneurs in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods. And by authoring AB 2019, she codified a 25% requirement for the State to contract with small businesses.
Critical repairs on Queen Mary coming closer to completion with reopening on the horizon
The City of Long Beach says critical repairs of the Queen Mary have entered the final stages, meaning portions of the iconic cruiseliner could reopen to the public soon. The historic cruise ship docked in Long Beach has been closed to the public for much of the year while critical repairs took place. The ship […]
907 Pizza on the Way to Fullerton
A possible sale already in the works for the developing project
LA County Health Officials Warn of Below-Freezing Temperatures, Rain
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas -- while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week's end.
