Arkansas quarterback plans to enter the transfer portal
An athletic quarterback plans to enter the portal.
2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams effectively ends the Heisman debate
C.J. Stroud may have entered last week as the slight favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, but it is now Caleb Williams who enters this week as the virtual lock to take home this year's award. While Stroud struggled to get No. 5 Ohio State rolling in its loss...
Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup
Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with ...
Source: Rose Bowl agrees to amended deal, paving way for early CFP expansion
The Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will pave the way for the College Football Playoff to expand in the final two seasons of the current contract, 2024 and 2025, a source told ESPN.
Week 14 College Football Best Teaser
Week 14 of the college football season is all about the conference championships, and we've got two games we're eyeing on the teaser front. Neither game has College Football Playoff implications, but both are vital games for both teams. The first leg of our teaser is Troy (-2.5) on the...
AP source: Rose Bowl clears way for 12-team CFP in 2024
Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge of the discussions between...
How to buy tickets to SEC Championship football game for Georgia vs. LSU
No. 11 LSU will face No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta Saturday, December 3 for the SEC Championship game. This will be Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017. Georgia is the...
Rose Bowl clears way for College Football Playoff expansion
Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the first two years of the larger playoff. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on...
Edey scores 25 points, No. 5 Purdue beats FSU 79-69
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Purdue was playing its first true road game on Wednesday night, but the fifth-ranked Boilermakers’ travel time has been extensive after a weekend on the West Coast. Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as Purdue fought off jet lag to beat Florida State 79-69 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Working through some early adversity — on the court and on the tarmac — could be a valuable experience for Purdue. “We didn’t talk about getting back from Oregon at 5 a.m. on Monday, we didn’t talk about arriving here (Wednesday) at 2:30 a.m. because the plane got stuck in Des Moines,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We didn’t talk about those things. They’re just excuses.”
No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
Nick Saban, Caleb Williams - Top CFB quotes of the week
Nick Saban's got jokes, Deion Sanders has always been 'Prime', Caleb Williams did the Heisman pose for his teammates and C.J. Stroud has some regrets.
Former Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman declares for NFL draft
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Holloman is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Holloman transferred from Florida International to Tennessee State for the 2022 college football season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught 33 passes for 353 yards at Tennessee State this year. Holloman intended to transfer...
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles enters transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has entered the NCAA transfer portal, BOL confirmed, becoming the seventh Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. A reserve offensive lineman, Bowles has played in all 12 games this season. In his fourth year in the Crimson Tide program, the redshirt junior has played 19 games throughout his career.
