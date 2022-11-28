Read full article on original website
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Shreveport council District E candidates share vision as runoff approaches
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's been a lot of attention on the runoff election for mayor in the city of Shreveport. But there's also a runoff in City Council District E. District E encompasses Southern Hills and some of the Cedar Grove neighborhood and will feature a runoff between Republican Tony Nations, who served as the president of the Caddo Parish School Board for the past year, a Democrat Alan Jackson, who is the director of financial aid and scholarships at Grambling State University.
What’s on the Ballot in Shreveport on December 10?
We know about the runoff in the Shreveport Mayoral race. Former Shreveport City Councilman, Republican attorney Tom Arceneaux faces Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver for the top seat in city hall. Both men have been working for several months to explain to voters why they are the best choice for the city.
What's Happening: Dec. 2-4
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Gathering music begins at 5:30 p.m. and a program of Lessons and Carols begins at 6:00 p.m. This year’s service centers on the theme of “Love.” It is free and...
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
Trio of current, past Democratic mayors announce support for Republican Arceneaux
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In what former mayor Cedric Glover described as an "unprecedented" show of crossover political support, he and two other African American Democrats to hold the city's top office announced their endorsements of white Republican Tom Arceneaux in the upcoming mayoral runoff. Current Mayor Adrian Perkins and the...
DeSoto Police Jury to consider rescinding reapportionment plan
MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury will hold a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to consider rescinding its redistricting plan. The matter was placed on an agenda posted Wednesday afternoon. Monday is a regularly scheduled day for the Police Jury's various committees to hold their meetings.
NSU signs agreement with Shreveport, Caddo law enforcement to strengthen campus security
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Northwestern State University, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department and NSU Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday to clearly delineate responsibilities and share information about power-based violence committed by or against students at NSU’s Shreveport Campus.
Endorsements create a stir in Shreveport mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport voters are less than two weeks away from the runoff election to see who the city’s next mayor will be. The endorsements for Tom Arceneaux and state Sen. Greg Tarver have been coming in fast and furious over the past week. Most political observers say...
City of Shreveport to sell surplus vehicles and equipment through auction on Thursday.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport along with other various government agencies will conduct an online-only internet surplus vehicle and equipment auction this Thursday that will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will end whenever the bidding stops. The auction will include a huge fleet of retired police cruisers, administrative...
Ask the Trooper: U-turns
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom to clarify when U-turns are legal. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board
BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
Wreaths Across America sponsorship deadline is Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Wreaths Across America is an effort to honor our nation's fallen heroes. On Dec. 17, Wreaths Across America will place Christmas wreaths on veterans graves around the country. The Greenwood Cemetery at 130 East Stoner has over 800 veterans buried there. KTBS 3, along with the Shreveport...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for Manslaughter
A Shreveport man put a guilty plea in Caddo District Court Monday, November 28, 2022, for killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. Ricky Dewayne Wafer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 gunshot slaying of Princess Cooper, 25. Ms. Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street. After shooting Ms. Cooper, Wafer immediately fled. A Shreveport Police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful. Wafer was arrested a few days later.
Owner loses battle to stop city from razing burned out Texas St. building
The owner of a historic building on Texas St. in Shreveport destroyed in a fire over the summer has lost his battle to keep the city from tearing it down. Owner loses battle to stop city from razing burned …. The owner of a historic building on Texas St. in...
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Christmas is truly a magical time of the year. So when I saw a listing of the best Christmas towns in Louisiana on Only in Louisiana I decided to look into it and see if they were right. We narrowed them down to the best 7 towns where you can...
SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
2 Louisiana women allegedly stole over $1M from USAA Bank members
Louisiana law enforcement is searching for a third suspect.
