Seattle, WA

HuskyMaven

How Huff Survived the Husky Coaching Change and Flourished

Breakdowns were everywhere for the 2021 University of Washington football team that bottomed out with a dreary 4-8 season. Most glaring were quarterback, the defensive line and the offensive line. The inevitable coaching change that turned over the program keys to Kalen DeBoer caused every single coach to leave —...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Replaying Kalen DeBoer's Breakthrough First UW Football Season

Skeptical University of Washington football fans, remembering Jimmy Lake's final Husky team coming apart at the seams in 2021, felt six or seven victories might be a reasonable expectation for the current Husky outfit led by a new coach. Media members, after catching glimpses of the new quarterback and demanding...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game

The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
NEWStalk 870

Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour

Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Metallica announces 2 massive Seattle shows

The morning after a soul-crushing letdown at Lumen Field comes word of another event at the home of the Seahawks less likely to disappoint. Fresh off Thanksgiving weekend, heavy metal kingpins Metallica announced a new album and tour with a pair of Seattle dates local fans will have to wait for.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Turnkey brewery opportunity now available in Lake Stevens

Meatheads Smokehouse & Beerworks is moving out, which creates an opportunity for another owner to move into a brewery/restaurant space in Lake Stevens, Washington. We’ve been told that the owner of Meatheads decided on a career change. The restaurant/brewery enjoys a premium location at 8928 Vernon Rd., Lake Stevens,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty

Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle.
BELLEVUE, WA

