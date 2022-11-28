Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Washington pulls away to defeat city rival Seattle
Keion Brooks Jr. scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as host Washington rallied for a
How Huff Survived the Husky Coaching Change and Flourished
Breakdowns were everywhere for the 2021 University of Washington football team that bottomed out with a dreary 4-8 season. Most glaring were quarterback, the defensive line and the offensive line. The inevitable coaching change that turned over the program keys to Kalen DeBoer caused every single coach to leave —...
On their Ultimate Trick Play, the Huskies Got Outfoxed by the Officials
It was the play that never was. OK, the University of Washington got a touchdown out of it midway through the second quarter of the Apple Cup and rightly celebrated, but everyone involved was more than a little dumbfounded by what happened. On the scoresheet, people will see that Michael...
Yakima Herald Republic
Pac-12 bowl projections: UW football left to wonder a giant ‘what if’
It took 13 weeks, but we finally have clarity on the most significant result of the Pac-12 football season — a result that made little sense at the time and makes zero sense now, that made an enormous impact on the team involved and the conference at large. It...
No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game
SEATTLE — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on...
Replaying Kalen DeBoer's Breakthrough First UW Football Season
Skeptical University of Washington football fans, remembering Jimmy Lake's final Husky team coming apart at the seams in 2021, felt six or seven victories might be a reasonable expectation for the current Husky outfit led by a new coach. Media members, after catching glimpses of the new quarterback and demanding...
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Triggered Seattle UW students throw hissy fit after ‘free speech’ flyers posted
Conservative and Libertarian students posted flyers promoting free speech rights at the University of Washington in Seattle. Some Huskies were triggered. At UW, you either toe the left-wing line or become the target of harassment, intimidation, or bullying. Huskies for Liberty is a new student-run organization at UW. One of...
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
25 Pictures Of Washington State’s Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern
25 Pictures Of Washington State's Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern. I love real estate and this Washington State home is one of the most unique properties that I've ever seen. The stern of the USS Manzanita which trolled the Oregon coast starting 1906 is now part of this...
Homebuyers in Seattle, Spokane are losing purchasing power, living space
(The Center Square) – Two Washington state cities – Seattle and Spokane – made Point2Home’s recent study on how much money and space homebuyers have lost in a housing market that is increasingly rough on buyers. To calculate the losses in buying power since last year,...
Heavy snow knocks out power to thousands around Seattle as more wintry weather looms
The first round of winter weather this week left thousands across Washington without power after gusting winds and snow snarled traffic and left up to 4 inches of snow in Seattle.
Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour
Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
Yakima Herald Republic
Metallica announces 2 massive Seattle shows
The morning after a soul-crushing letdown at Lumen Field comes word of another event at the home of the Seahawks less likely to disappoint. Fresh off Thanksgiving weekend, heavy metal kingpins Metallica announced a new album and tour with a pair of Seattle dates local fans will have to wait for.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Turnkey brewery opportunity now available in Lake Stevens
Meatheads Smokehouse & Beerworks is moving out, which creates an opportunity for another owner to move into a brewery/restaurant space in Lake Stevens, Washington. We’ve been told that the owner of Meatheads decided on a career change. The restaurant/brewery enjoys a premium location at 8928 Vernon Rd., Lake Stevens,...
shorelineareanews.com
Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty
Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle.
Power cut to more than 75K customers after strong winds hit parts of Western Washington
SEATTLE — Thousands remain without power Wednesday morning after rain, snow and high winds arrived in western Washington Tuesday. Strong winds of 35 to 45 mph, with higher gusts near the northern islands continued until early Wednesday morning before subsiding. Latest outages. Last updated: 7 a.m. Wednesday. Puget Sound...
Comments / 0