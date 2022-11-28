Effective: 2022-12-01 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 25 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Interior North Bay, Interior Monterey County, Interior San Benito, and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO