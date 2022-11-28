ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade on Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106L8W_0jPaS6L600
Australia on Monday announced it was lowering its threat level from "probable" to "possible." File Photo by Glenn Campbell/EPA-EFE

The country first introduced its five-level threat system in 2002 and raised it for the first time to "probable" in 2014, as a number of Australians had joined conflicts in Iraq and Syria and were supporting overseas extremist groups from home.

On Monday, Australian Security and Intelligence Organization Director-General Mike Burgess announced during a speech at the Ben Chifley Building in the capital of Canberra that they have dropped the threat level to its second-lowest tier of "possible."

Burgess said they do not make such a move lightly and it was only being taken after National Threat Assessment Center experts pored over intelligence and employed analytical techniques to test and contest their assumptions.

"Their conclusion is relatively straightforward: while Australia remains a potential terrorist target, there are fewer extremists with the intention to conduct an attack onshore than there were when we raised the threat level in 2014," he said.

"This does not mean the threat is extinguished. Far from it," he said. "'Possible' does not mean 'negligible.'"

Since 2014, there have been 11 terrorist attacks in Australia, with another 21 plots having been thwarted, he said, adding that there are still those who wish to do them harm -- but now only fewer of them.

"Individuals are still fantasizing about killing other Australians, still spouting their hateful ideologies in chat rooms, still honing their capabilities by researching bomb-making and training with weapons," he said. "Critically, though, there are fewer of these people than there were previously, and fewer of them are likely to conduct an actual attack in Australia."

He said the attraction of groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida have degraded in the country, with threats of espionage and foreign interference supplanting terrorism as the nation's principal security concern.

However, ideologically motivated violent extremism, particularly nationalist and racist extremism, remains a threat, he said, adding that these groups are more likely focused on recruitment and radicalization than planning attacks for the foreseeable future.

He added that some of the challenges presenting their counter-terrorism mission include lone actors using easily obtained weapons, such as a knife or vehicle, which are difficult to detect ahead of time.

The proliferation of extremist content online also means individuals are quickly radicalized and foreign fighters who return home from Iraq and Syria conflict zones may bring dangerous ideologies and capabilities with them, he said.

"While ASIO considered all these factors when deciding to lower the terrorism threat level, I can almost guarantee it will need to go up again at some point in the future," he said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Brought Chemical Weapons to Lebanon from Syria

Hezbollah has been bringing hundreds of chemical weapons in to Lebanon from Syria, according to a report Sunday by the Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet. According to the broadcast report, at least 110 Fajr missiles and more than 300 Fateh missiles, all equipped with warheads containing toxic thionyl chloride, were delivered to Al Qusayr nearly two weeks ago from the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, Syria.
KEYT

US military says American troops were at risk from Turkish strike on base in Syria this week

The US military says American troops were put at risk from a Turkish drone strike Tuesday on a base in Syria. “We have received additional information that there was a risk to US Troops and personnel,” US Central Command said in a short statement on Wednesday. No US service members were injured in the strike, CENTCOM said. They declined to provide any further information on how many troops were put at risk or where they were located in relation to the attack.
The Independent

19 people lashed in northeast province in Afghanistan, Supreme Court confirms

In a first official confirmation that the Taliban has resorted to strict implementation of Islamic law, the Supreme Court said that nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home.The Taliban, when they took over Afghanistan last year in August, had promised to be more moderate and show leniency toward women and minority rights.However, a Supreme Court official, Abdul Rahim Rashid, said on Sunday that 10 men and nine women were lashed 39 times each in Taloqan city in northeastern Takhar province, on 11 November. .The lashings for their “crimes” took place on...
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack

The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
US News and World Report

Pentagon ‘Concerned’ About Indications of Imminent Attack by Iran

The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed concerns about a new threat Iran poses against American forces and their partners in the Middle East following reports that Saudi intelligence has warned of an impending attack. “We do remain concerned about the threat situation in the region,” Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig....
The Jewish Press

Iran Blames Israel, Vows Revenge After IRGC Officer Killed in Syria

Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division. Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
The Guardian

London marchers to call for safe asylum route for Afghan women

Thousands of people are expected to take to London’s streets on Sunday calling on the UK government to create a safe asylum route for Afghan women and girls at risk. Sunday’s march for freedom for Afghan women and girls in London, organised by the campaign group Action for Afghanistan, comes weeks after MPs appealed to the foreign secretary, James Cleverly, for a renewed focus on women and girls at risk after Britain’s 20-year campaign in the country.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
486K+
Followers
68K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy