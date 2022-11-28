ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Police Blotter: Alleged assault after argument over unleashed dogs

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAjvQ_0jPaS3gv00

The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Lincoln City Police

November 6

12:40 a.m.

Report from neighbors in the 400 block of SE Quay Avenue of a female inside residence yelling and banging things. Officer contacted the resident who was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and transported to county jail.

November 7

11:40 a.m.

Police responded to a traffic crash in the parking lot in 2100 block of NE Highway 101. One driver was cited for not having insurance.

9:36 p.m.

Caller reports finding a gun inside the restroom at a business in the 1600 block of NW Highway 101. The gun was retained, and a report taken.

November 8

No reports available

November 9

4:52 a.m.

An audible alarm was received from the 6300 block of Highway 101. A broken window was discovered. Report taken.

2:45 p.m.

Caller reports window was shot in the 1400 block of NW Highway 101. Report taken.

November 10

11:51 a.m.

Report of theft of mail in the 1100 block of SW 13th Street. A report taken.

4:37 p.m.

Security at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street reported a female with a counterfeit bill. Officer responded and took a report.

5:36 p.m.

A caller reported that a male assaulted her and her husband in the 100 block of SW Highway 101 after an argument about unleashed dogs on the beach. Officer took a report.

10:15 p.m.

Caller in the 1500 block of East Devils Lake Road reportedly making repeated calls to 9-1-1.

November 11

10:03 a.m.

Police conducted a traffic stop at NE Holmes Road and NE Highway 101. Driver cited for Following Too Close, Driving While Suspended and Driving Uninsured. Driver cited and release for Failure to Carry and Present. A second traffic stop was conducted for Driving While Suspended and Driving Uninsured. Vehicle impounded by Car Care. Report taken.

12:38 p.m.

A caller at police department reported an assault in the 5000 block of SW Highway 101. Report taken.

4:41 p.m.

Caller found wallet and brought it to the police department. The individual was warned for Theft after taking money out of the wallet at the police department.

9:51 p.m.

Hit and Run reported in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Report taken.

November 12

10:08 a.m.

Police responded to a crash at West Devils Lake Road and NE Holmes Road. Vehicle flipped onto side down embankment. Driver was taken into custody and declined medical attention. Driver was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for evaluation then transported to city jail and then to county jail charged with DUII and Reckless Driving. Report taken.

12:02 p.m.

Report of a firearm found in a motel room in the 1500 block of 40th Place. Firearm seized for safekeeping. Report taken.

November 13

No reports available

November 14

11:39 a.m. Report of a Violation of a No Stalking Order in the 1600 block of NE Oar. One subject was arrested for Violation of No Contact Order.

12:57 p.m.

Report of Trespass by people camping on the property at NW 40th Street and NW Highway 101. Two subjects were cited and released for Trespass II.

7:38 p.m.

Caller in the 1900 block of SE Lee reports that one subject called her stating that her boyfriend beat her up and took her car and left.

9:18 p.m.

Report of a fight at SE 3rd and SE Mast Avenue. A juvenile was transported to the shelter in Newport.

Oregon State Police

November 21

12:16 p.m.

A vehicle was towed to impound by Rowley's Towing after the driver was contacted for being a suspended driver. The vehicle was found to be uninsured. The driver was issued citation from driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

4:19 p.m.

A vehicle was towed to impound after the driver was cited for driving uninsured and no operator’s license. Rowley's Towing responded for the vehicle.

6:49 p.m.

A dog with no tag was found at the Lincoln City Safeway. The owner was unable to be located and the dog was taken to the Lincoln County animal shelter.

7:32 p.m.

A report of a single vehicle crash was received. Upon arriving, it was determined not to be a reportable crash, but a vehicle that had driven off the roadway. Upon speaking with the driver, it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. The driver refused to perform SFST's. The driver was transported to Lincoln City Police department where he provided a breath sample of 0.16% BAC. The driver was cited for the crimes of DUII and Reckless Driving and released to his wife. North Lincoln Fire assisted on scene

9:35 p.m.

The driver of a 2007 Nissan Versa was traveling North on SR-229 when at around milepost 28, lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the southbound ditch. All four occupants were transported to the hospital for their injuries. The drive was cited for failure to drive within lane. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rowley's Tow.

November 22

2:37 p.m.

A vehicle was towed to impound by Coast Towing after the operator was stopped for a violation and discovered to be driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.

4:43 p.m.

The Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was found to have multiple felony warrants out of Linn County. The driver was arrested and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.

5:23 p.m.

A call of a two-vehicle crash was received. Upon arriving, both drivers stated that they had no damage to their vehicles and had already exchanged information. Both drivers were identified, and one was released after it was determined he no longer needed anything from the other driver or the police. The female driver was slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. The female driver consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly. She was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where she provided a breath sample of 0.15% BAC. The female driver was then given a courtesy ride to her residence, where she was cited for DUII, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangering x3, and subsequently released.

9:10 p.m.

A report of a vehicle crash was received. Upon arriving, the vehicle was observed on its side, partially blocking the eastbound lane. Neither the driver nor passenger were still on scene. Two pay stubs were located near the vehicle, and allowed the driver and passenger to be located. The driver was issued multiple citations and provided a copy of the crash report. The vehicle was towed as a hazard due to it blocking the lane of travel. North Lincoln Fire, ODOT, and Menefee Towing assisted on scene.

November 23

11:31 a.m.

2016 white Chevrolet SUV was being driven northbound when near milepost 125 on US-101 an unidentified man walking along the shoulder threw a hard, likely steel, item at the Chevrolet causing damage to the front right hood area. The man was unable to be located but may live near the Fishing Rock area and was described in his 30s/40s, 5’ 10” with black rain gear carrying around a green colored bag.

Comments / 1

Amy Staggs
2d ago

Does anyone else here see a problem? They took a report. whoop de doo. Ya know it's frustrating when you try to live your life right and go without instead of stealing. So when ppl steal what little you have it's all the more frustrating. Our nation is a nation of law and order or rather its SUPPOSED TO BE law and order. Are you willing to let everything we knew and loved go by the wayside for equity? It's ridiculous and it's destroying America, one report at a time.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregontoday.net

Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30

On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
COOS BAY, OR
kptv.com

Man caught after fleeing deadly crash near Eugene

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody after he left the scene of a deadly crash near Eugene on Sunday evening, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
EUGENE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Reports: Double homicide victims were suspect's wife, her sister

The suspect was previously arrested for violent crimes and released pending trial. He was under GPS monitoring. The two victims in the Nov. 16 double homicide in the Scholls area were the wife of the suspect and her sister, according to news reports and a statement from a state legislator. Police responded to the 23000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, in unincorporated Washington County, just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. They found two victims dead outside the home and one person, the suspect, with life-threatening injuries suffered "from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 20 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 23 - James Myron Johnson, 36, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault. - Jamia Michelle Johnson, 32, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Johnathan...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Standoff in Florence apartment leads to arrest

Nov. 25, 2022 - An hours-long standoff involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23 with the arrest of Justin Martinez, 39, of Florence. At around 10:45 a.m. Lane County Sheriff's (LCS) deputies learned that Martinez was at the Siuslaw Dunes Apartment complex on 43rd street, just off of Highway 10, who was wanted on two warrants - “assault in the third degree” from the Oregon State Parole Board, and “escape in the third degree” from the Florence Municipal Court, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tom Speldrich.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

One dead, one hospitalized after two-car crash in Coburg

COBURG, Ore. -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a two car crash in Coburg Sunday night, Coburg Fire confirmed. Crews responded before 9:30 p.m. on November 27 near the intersection of Coburg Road and McKenzie View Drive. Authorities are also looking for a driver who they...
COBURG, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating

NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity. According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff's Office: Cause, deceased driver in Prairie Road crash identified

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased driver in a fatal head-on crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek was traveling southbound at just before 5:45 a.m. on Prairie Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into the oncoming northbound lane.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill

Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Sheriff says county doesn't have the manpower to enforce gun measure

Deputies will have the discretion whether to cite individuals violating the M114 ban on high-capacity magazinesYamhill County's Tim Svenson has joined a growing list of sheriffs across the state decrying the passage of the citizen-led gun control referendum, Measure 114, in the November general election. But his disagreement with one of the primary tenets of the measure is slightly different than those sheriffs vowing not to enforce the controversial measure at all. "It is not a matter of enforcement, it is a matter of capacity," he said in an email. "I do not have enough staff in my office to...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
511
Followers
694
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy