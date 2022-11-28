Police Blotter: Alleged assault after argument over unleashed dogs

The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Lincoln City Police

November 6

12:40 a.m.

Report from neighbors in the 400 block of SE Quay Avenue of a female inside residence yelling and banging things. Officer contacted the resident who was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and transported to county jail.

November 7

11:40 a.m.

Police responded to a traffic crash in the parking lot in 2100 block of NE Highway 101. One driver was cited for not having insurance.

9:36 p.m.

Caller reports finding a gun inside the restroom at a business in the 1600 block of NW Highway 101. The gun was retained, and a report taken.

November 8

No reports available

November 9

4:52 a.m.

An audible alarm was received from the 6300 block of Highway 101. A broken window was discovered. Report taken.

2:45 p.m.

Caller reports window was shot in the 1400 block of NW Highway 101. Report taken.

November 10

11:51 a.m.

Report of theft of mail in the 1100 block of SW 13th Street. A report taken.

4:37 p.m.

Security at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street reported a female with a counterfeit bill. Officer responded and took a report.

5:36 p.m.

A caller reported that a male assaulted her and her husband in the 100 block of SW Highway 101 after an argument about unleashed dogs on the beach. Officer took a report.

10:15 p.m.

Caller in the 1500 block of East Devils Lake Road reportedly making repeated calls to 9-1-1.

November 11

10:03 a.m.

Police conducted a traffic stop at NE Holmes Road and NE Highway 101. Driver cited for Following Too Close, Driving While Suspended and Driving Uninsured. Driver cited and release for Failure to Carry and Present. A second traffic stop was conducted for Driving While Suspended and Driving Uninsured. Vehicle impounded by Car Care. Report taken.

12:38 p.m.

A caller at police department reported an assault in the 5000 block of SW Highway 101. Report taken.

4:41 p.m.

Caller found wallet and brought it to the police department. The individual was warned for Theft after taking money out of the wallet at the police department.

9:51 p.m.

Hit and Run reported in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Report taken.

November 12

10:08 a.m.

Police responded to a crash at West Devils Lake Road and NE Holmes Road. Vehicle flipped onto side down embankment. Driver was taken into custody and declined medical attention. Driver was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for evaluation then transported to city jail and then to county jail charged with DUII and Reckless Driving. Report taken.

12:02 p.m.

Report of a firearm found in a motel room in the 1500 block of 40th Place. Firearm seized for safekeeping. Report taken.

November 13

No reports available

November 14

11:39 a.m. Report of a Violation of a No Stalking Order in the 1600 block of NE Oar. One subject was arrested for Violation of No Contact Order.

12:57 p.m.

Report of Trespass by people camping on the property at NW 40th Street and NW Highway 101. Two subjects were cited and released for Trespass II.

7:38 p.m.

Caller in the 1900 block of SE Lee reports that one subject called her stating that her boyfriend beat her up and took her car and left.

9:18 p.m.

Report of a fight at SE 3rd and SE Mast Avenue. A juvenile was transported to the shelter in Newport.

Oregon State Police

November 21

12:16 p.m.

A vehicle was towed to impound by Rowley's Towing after the driver was contacted for being a suspended driver. The vehicle was found to be uninsured. The driver was issued citation from driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

4:19 p.m.

A vehicle was towed to impound after the driver was cited for driving uninsured and no operator’s license. Rowley's Towing responded for the vehicle.

6:49 p.m.

A dog with no tag was found at the Lincoln City Safeway. The owner was unable to be located and the dog was taken to the Lincoln County animal shelter.

7:32 p.m.

A report of a single vehicle crash was received. Upon arriving, it was determined not to be a reportable crash, but a vehicle that had driven off the roadway. Upon speaking with the driver, it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. The driver refused to perform SFST's. The driver was transported to Lincoln City Police department where he provided a breath sample of 0.16% BAC. The driver was cited for the crimes of DUII and Reckless Driving and released to his wife. North Lincoln Fire assisted on scene

9:35 p.m.

The driver of a 2007 Nissan Versa was traveling North on SR-229 when at around milepost 28, lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the southbound ditch. All four occupants were transported to the hospital for their injuries. The drive was cited for failure to drive within lane. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rowley's Tow.

November 22

2:37 p.m.

A vehicle was towed to impound by Coast Towing after the operator was stopped for a violation and discovered to be driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.

4:43 p.m.

The Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was found to have multiple felony warrants out of Linn County. The driver was arrested and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.

5:23 p.m.

A call of a two-vehicle crash was received. Upon arriving, both drivers stated that they had no damage to their vehicles and had already exchanged information. Both drivers were identified, and one was released after it was determined he no longer needed anything from the other driver or the police. The female driver was slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. The female driver consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly. She was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where she provided a breath sample of 0.15% BAC. The female driver was then given a courtesy ride to her residence, where she was cited for DUII, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangering x3, and subsequently released.

9:10 p.m.

A report of a vehicle crash was received. Upon arriving, the vehicle was observed on its side, partially blocking the eastbound lane. Neither the driver nor passenger were still on scene. Two pay stubs were located near the vehicle, and allowed the driver and passenger to be located. The driver was issued multiple citations and provided a copy of the crash report. The vehicle was towed as a hazard due to it blocking the lane of travel. North Lincoln Fire, ODOT, and Menefee Towing assisted on scene.

November 23

11:31 a.m.

2016 white Chevrolet SUV was being driven northbound when near milepost 125 on US-101 an unidentified man walking along the shoulder threw a hard, likely steel, item at the Chevrolet causing damage to the front right hood area. The man was unable to be located but may live near the Fishing Rock area and was described in his 30s/40s, 5’ 10” with black rain gear carrying around a green colored bag.