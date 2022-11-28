Read full article on original website
Islanders’ four-game win streak snapped in fight-filled loss to Flyers
PHILADELPHIA — On Tuesday, the Islanders lost two players, two fights and one game. All in all, not a great night. The rematch of Saturday’s affair between the Islanders and Flyers ended up bruising the Isles in more ways than one. First and foremost, they suffered a 3-1 loss to a Philadelphia team that came in having lost 10 straight, blowing what figured to be an easy pickup of two points. “Struggled to break out, struggled to sustain pressure and struggled to hold onto the puck,” Matt Martin said, summing it all up. “I don’t love our chances to win a game when...
NBC Sports
Early fights, late finish as Flyers grab well-earned win to snap 10-game skid
The Flyers did not waste time on their homestand to mercifully end an elongated losing streak. To open this five-game stretch at the Wells Fargo Center, the desperate Flyers picked up a 3-1 win Tuesday night over the Islanders. The Flyers (8-10-5) finally snapped their skid at 10 games (0-7-3).
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tortorella doesn’t ‘have enough’ to compete
Following ten straight losses, John Tortorella didn’t care to analyze another performance with the media. Before the loss on Long Island, Tortorella said he would not answer questions about individuals. He would address the team. The answers he provided following the loss weren’t full of insight pertaining to the questions. However, if you’re reading the room, they correlate to previous postgame press conferences during the ten-game losing streak.
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Yardbarker
Flyers snap ten-game skid; defeat Islanders 3-1
Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 3-1. Snapping their ten-game losing streak, the Flyers have won their first game since November 8th, 2022. After an eventful final few minutes during Saturday’s game, which included some fights, that energy carried into the Wells Fargo Center. It took :07 for Zack MacEwen and Matt Martin to square off. A second after that fight, Nicolas Deslauriers and Ross Johnston dropped the gloves.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
Yardbarker
Flyers begin homestand with rematch versus Islanders
The Philadelphia Flyers begin a five-game homestand, hosting the rematch versus the New York Islanders. The Flyers look to snap their ten-game losing streak. New York Islanders (15-8-0) On Saturday, the Islanders dominated the Flyers, 5-2. Down, 2-1, in the second period, the Islanders rallied and controlled the third to...
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
Flyers place Travis Konecny on injured reserve
The Philadelphia Flyers have moved Travis Konecny to injured reserve with an upper-body injury while recalling Egor Zamula from the minor leagues to take his roster spot. Konecny has not played since Nov. 17, meaning a retroactive placement on IR would allow him to be activated whenever healthy. The forward was on the ice today (along with James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton), rehabbing his injury.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 23: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
After more than a quarter of the season gone by, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3) will finally face one of the leaders in the Metro Division when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-3) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan may tweak the Penguins’ lineup, as it appears he will move Kasperi Kapanen from the press box to the third line.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
