Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Steelers vs. Colts: What they're saying in Indianapolis after loss
And your team just lost to the likes of Kenny Pickett and Benny Snell. Things are rough this season for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They’re worse in Indianapolis. A 24-17 loss and blown second half lead can’t be going over well. Here’s what they’re saying in Indy:
Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers
This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
🏈 NFL: Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh improved to 4-7 and won its eighth straight over Indianapolis, which fell to 4-7-1. Matt Ryan drove the Colts in position for a tying score but Indy stalled in Pittsburgh territory and didn't call its first timeout until a fourth-down play with 30 seconds left. Ryan threw incomplete and that was it.
theScore
MNF best bets: Bank on Pickett, Pickens in Steelers-Colts
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
CBS Sports
Bengals receiver compares Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes matchup to Tom Brady-Peyton Manning
From 2001 until their final matchup in 2015, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning developed one of the greatest one-on-one rivalries in sports history, right up there with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird and Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain. The gravity of the Brady-Manning rivalry makes...
Colts Still Outside of Top 10 in 2023 NFL Draft Order
The Indianapolis Colts still sit outside of the top 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft order despite losing on Monday night and being three games under .500.
Edey scores 25 points, No. 5 Purdue beats FSU 79-69
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Purdue was playing its first true road game on Wednesday night, but the fifth-ranked Boilermakers’ travel time has been extensive after a weekend on the West Coast. Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as Purdue fought off jet lag to beat Florida State 79-69 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Working through some early adversity — on the court and on the tarmac — could be a valuable experience for Purdue. “We didn’t talk about getting back from Oregon at 5 a.m. on Monday, we didn’t talk about arriving here (Wednesday) at 2:30 a.m. because the plane got stuck in Des Moines,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We didn’t talk about those things. They’re just excuses.”
Comments / 0