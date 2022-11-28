ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers

This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
🏈 NFL: Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh improved to 4-7 and won its eighth straight over Indianapolis, which fell to 4-7-1. Matt Ryan drove the Colts in position for a tying score but Indy stalled in Pittsburgh territory and didn't call its first timeout until a fourth-down play with 30 seconds left. Ryan threw incomplete and that was it.
MNF best bets: Bank on Pickett, Pickens in Steelers-Colts

Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
Edey scores 25 points, No. 5 Purdue beats FSU 79-69

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Purdue was playing its first true road game on Wednesday night, but the fifth-ranked Boilermakers’ travel time has been extensive after a weekend on the West Coast. Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as Purdue fought off jet lag to beat Florida State 79-69 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Working through some early adversity — on the court and on the tarmac — could be a valuable experience for Purdue. “We didn’t talk about getting back from Oregon at 5 a.m. on Monday, we didn’t talk about arriving here (Wednesday) at 2:30 a.m. because the plane got stuck in Des Moines,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We didn’t talk about those things. They’re just excuses.”
