Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night."No, it's not just another game," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "I think the message we're trying to send here is make them worry about us. They're the defending Stanley Cup champions. They're a great hockey team."We're starting to realize that when we play the right way, and we play the way we're supposed to play, and play together, we're a very good hockey club. The message is more about us and the way we want...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO