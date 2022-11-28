Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NHL Stat Pack: Bruins Streak, Blackhawks Slide and Kraken Surge
Welcome back to another edition of the NHL Stat Pack, which digs into some of the most intriguing numbers around the league. This week, we'll take a look at the Boston Bruins' record-setting dominance at TD Garden, prompt the Chicago Blackhawks to show some mercy and explore the trade market for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews and ponder just how good the Seattle Kraken could be if they sorted out their penalty killing.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Zacha Providing Solid Trade Return Early in 2022-23
When the Boston Bruins acquired Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils on July 13 for Erik Haula, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney finally landed a player he had been trying to acquire at the last couple of trade deadlines. The sixth overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft, Zacha never really broke out with consistency in New Jersey, but the Black and Gold were hoping they could get the best out of him in a different environment.
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
NHL
Cotter's Shootout Goal Gives Golden Knights 3-2 Win in Columbus
The Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) kicked off their road trip with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-2) on Monday night at Nationwide Arena. After a quiet 15 minutes to start the game, William Karlsson and William Carrier scored 56 seconds apart to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead. Columbus battled back with goals from Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner to send the game beyond regulation. Overtime passed without a goal and the game required a shootout. In the seventh round, Paul Cotter deked around the goaltender to lift Vegas to the 3-2 victory.
markerzone.com
COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN FORMER THIRD OVERALL PICK ALEX GALCHENYUK
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract, worth $750,000, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season with former third overall pick Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk, 28, initially joined the Avalanche on a professional try-out contract (PTO) for training camp, but after one pre-season...
Fight between Jets and Avalanche fans turns bloody
A fight broke out between fans of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night, and it turned bloody when a Winnipeg fan hit the boards.
Avalanche get shut out for second time this season
Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night."No, it's not just another game," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "I think the message we're trying to send here is make them worry about us. They're the defending Stanley Cup champions. They're a great hockey team."We're starting to realize that when we play the right way, and we play the way we're supposed to play, and play together, we're a very good hockey club. The message is more about us and the way we want...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss
The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
NHL
Morrissey's flying start earns recognition from NHL
27-year-old defenceman has 23 points in 20 games, earned seven points in four games last week. Let's run back the last seven days for Josh Morrissey. Last Monday he scored twice against the Carolina Hurricanes, including the overtime winner, to send the fans home happy from Canada Life Centre. Two...
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here...
theScore
Tkachuk gets standing ovation, loses in return to Calgary
Former Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk received mostly positive reactions Tuesday in his first game back at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the visiting Florida Panthers. The Flames honored Tkachuk with a touching video tribute. Flames fans gave Tkachuk a standing ovation after the video aired during the...
Porterville Recorder
