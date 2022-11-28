Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
theScore
Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
There was a lot the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t like about their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Like the way they failed to maintain the strong two-way game they played for the first 15 minutes or so of the opening period. The way their...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period
There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 8, Kraken 9 (OT) – “Mass Confusion”
LAK – Anze Kopitar (5), Assists: Kevin Fiala (16), Drew Doughty (12) SEA – Matty Beniers PPG (8), Assists: Alexander Wennberg (6), Justin Schultz (11) SEA – Jared McCann (9), Assists: Jordan Eberle (12), Justin Schultz (12) LAK – Viktor Arvidsson PPG (5), Assists: Sean Durzi (10)...
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers
New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
FOX Sports
Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
Josi scores in overtime as Predators beat Ducks 2-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Juuse Saros made 34 saves and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who have won two of their last three games. Matt Duchene had two assists. Nashville played for the first time since last Monday, after a water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena on Friday, leading to the postponement of that afternoon’s game against Colorado and Saturday’s game against Columbus. “It was great to be back,” Josi said. “I think we were all a little sad we couldn’t play this weekend, a game after Thanksgiving.”
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
Hurricanes bid to build momentum vs. Blues
The Carolina Hurricanes will try to continue their recent resurgence when they visit the sputtering St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 23: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
After more than a quarter of the season gone by, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3) will finally face one of the leaders in the Metro Division when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-3) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan may tweak the Penguins’ lineup, as it appears he will move Kasperi Kapanen from the press box to the third line.
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee
Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here...
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
Jayson Tatum had eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 49 points, and the Boston Celtics held off the hot-shooting Miami Heat for a 134-121 victory
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Don Mattingly bench coach. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Michael Gutierrez. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Named Santiago Chirino hitting coach. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kristian Scott to a contract extension.
theScore
'Messed up': Kraken, Kings react to 17-goal game
The Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings combined for the highest-scoring NHL game this season on Tuesday night, and that was before the puck even dropped for the third period. Seattle was victorious 9-8 in overtime thanks to Andre Burakovsky's game-winner. The contest was unique for all involved, but one...
