NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Juuse Saros made 34 saves and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who have won two of their last three games. Matt Duchene had two assists. Nashville played for the first time since last Monday, after a water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena on Friday, leading to the postponement of that afternoon’s game against Colorado and Saturday’s game against Columbus. “It was great to be back,” Josi said. “I think we were all a little sad we couldn’t play this weekend, a game after Thanksgiving.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO