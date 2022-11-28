ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER

The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
Mike Sullivan Calls Hit in Penguins Overtime 'Dangerous'

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes met up for the first time of the season and the two teams jockeying for position in the Metropolitan Division needed an extra frame. The Hurricanes pulled out the win over the Penguins, but was it a clean win?. A borderline hit...
Projected Lineup: November 29 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old rookie backed up Antti Raanta in the team's most recent contest, a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Prior to that he had played four consecutive games while Raanta recovered from a lower-body injury.
Maple Leafs bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -310, Sharks +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the...
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
Flyers snap ten-game skid; defeat Islanders 3-1

Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 3-1. Snapping their ten-game losing streak, the Flyers have won their first game since November 8th, 2022. After an eventful final few minutes during Saturday’s game, which included some fights, that energy carried into the Wells Fargo Center. It took :07 for Zack MacEwen and Matt Martin to square off. A second after that fight, Nicolas Deslauriers and Ross Johnston dropped the gloves.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 23: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

After more than a quarter of the season gone by, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3) will finally face one of the leaders in the Metro Division when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-3) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan may tweak the Penguins’ lineup, as it appears he will move Kasperi Kapanen from the press box to the third line.
NHL Rumors: Stars, Canadiens, Sabres, Golden Knights, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars have signed a key player to a long-term deal. The Montreal Canadiens are going to be active on the trade market and have already started making calls to move players. Who is he talking to and what players is he talking about? The Buffalo Sabres are moving from dark horse to favorite to land Jakob Chycrhun and the Vegas Golden Knights will have to be crafty about how they add before the NHL Trade Deadline. Finally, is there a huge rift between the head coach and the GM of the Philadelphia Flyers?
