What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
There was a lot the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t like about their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Like the way they failed to maintain the strong two-way game they played for the first 15 minutes or so of the opening period. The way their...
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER
The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
Penguins D Kris Letang’s statement after suffering another stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that defenseman Kris Letang would be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke. The veteran six-time All-Star suffered a stroke in 2014, causing him to miss two months. Fortunately, Letang has played 543 regular-season games and made 69 playoff appearances since the last time this occurred.
Mike Sullivan Calls Hit in Penguins Overtime 'Dangerous'
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes met up for the first time of the season and the two teams jockeying for position in the Metropolitan Division needed an extra frame. The Hurricanes pulled out the win over the Penguins, but was it a clean win?. A borderline hit...
Five Penguins Trade Targets to Bolster Bottom Six
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a boost to their bottom six, and these players could provide that.
Projected Lineup: November 29 at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old rookie backed up Antti Raanta in the team's most recent contest, a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Prior to that he had played four consecutive games while Raanta recovered from a lower-body injury.
Maple Leafs bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -310, Sharks +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the...
Penguins Need to Be Ready for Challenge Against Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes come to town and give arguably the stiffest competition the Pittsburgh Penguins have seen from a Metro rival.
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
Kris Letang Hopes to Be Back in Penguins Lineup Soon
Despite no official timeline from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang is hopeful he can be back on the ice soon.
Flyers snap ten-game skid; defeat Islanders 3-1
Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 3-1. Snapping their ten-game losing streak, the Flyers have won their first game since November 8th, 2022. After an eventful final few minutes during Saturday’s game, which included some fights, that energy carried into the Wells Fargo Center. It took :07 for Zack MacEwen and Matt Martin to square off. A second after that fight, Nicolas Deslauriers and Ross Johnston dropped the gloves.
Penguins Discuss Much Improved Penalty Kill
Since the return of Teddy Blueger, the Pittsburgh Penguins penalty kill has gone from nearly worst to nearly first.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 23: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
After more than a quarter of the season gone by, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3) will finally face one of the leaders in the Metro Division when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-3) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan may tweak the Penguins’ lineup, as it appears he will move Kasperi Kapanen from the press box to the third line.
Penalty Kill Has Put The Penguins Back in Business
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been playing much better in recent weeks, and the penalty kill is leading that charge.
NHL Rumors: Stars, Canadiens, Sabres, Golden Knights, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars have signed a key player to a long-term deal. The Montreal Canadiens are going to be active on the trade market and have already started making calls to move players. Who is he talking to and what players is he talking about? The Buffalo Sabres are moving from dark horse to favorite to land Jakob Chycrhun and the Vegas Golden Knights will have to be crafty about how they add before the NHL Trade Deadline. Finally, is there a huge rift between the head coach and the GM of the Philadelphia Flyers?
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
Jayson Tatum had eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 49 points, and the Boston Celtics held off the hot-shooting Miami Heat for a 134-121 victory
Wednesday's Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Don Mattingly bench coach. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated OL Elijah Wilkinson to return to practice from injured reserve. BALTIMORE RAVENS —...
