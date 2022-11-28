BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston’s TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics’ bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city’s hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics’ reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum had eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 49 points, and the Celtics held off the hot-shooting Miami Heat for a 134-121 victory. It was the All-Star’s third 40-point game this season as he continues to pace the league’s top-rated offense and make an early case for MVP consideration in his sixth NBA season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO