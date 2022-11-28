Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$SHB: Shiba Inu Investors Keep HODLing Even With 75% Now Underwater
Data from the Ethereum blockchain shows that around 75% of those invested in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are now underwater. Nevertheless, investors keep on HODLing onto their tokens throughout the bear market. According to data from on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 75% of Shiba Inu investors are out-of-the-money, meaning...
astaga.com
Ethereum Whales Front Run Major Move, On-Chain Data Suggests
The Ethereum worth is up 4.3% within the final 24 hours, following the overall market sentiment of the crypto market. In anticipation of right this moment’s speech by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on the Brookings Establishment, crypto bulls appear to be anticipating potential dovish feedback. At press...
Sam Bankman-Fried's entire fortune has now been wiped out as pieces of his crypto empire shrivel in value to $1
Sam Bankman-Fried's fortune has been erased as his assets become essentially worthless, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. At its peak, his net worth was $26 billion and still stood at $16 billion on Monday. But by Wednesday it had shriveled to $1 billion. By late Thursday, it was gone,...
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
msn.com
Disgraced FTX Boss Bankman-Fried's Parents Bought Bahamas Property Worth $121 Million Before His Crypto Empire Fell
Slide 1 of 6: The crypto firm FTX collapsed spectacularly this month, with CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's personal worth wiped from $16 billion to zero. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and details about executives' spending are coming to light. Notably, FTX reportedly bought property worth $121 million in the two years before the business ran aground, including a $16.4 million vacation home in the Bahamas for Bankman-Fried's parents. Several other luxury beachfront homes were also purchased by the company. Read on to find out more about the company's real-estate buying binge, the extent of the company's collapse, and why a CEO brought in to restructure the bankrupt firm called its financial situation "unprecedented."
sfstandard.com
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] now has $7 million in native tokens, but…
The Cardano blockchain has already passed a significant milestone with seven million native tokens. Data from the pool.pm showed that 7,055,456 native assets have now been created on the Cardano blockchain using 65,652 different minting policies. The blockchain reached the six million native asset milestone in September. In terms of...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details

astaga.com
357 Million XRP Moved WhIle Coinbase stops Support
XRP Information: XRP, Ripple’s native crypto has confronted a lot resistance from completely different platforms because of the US SEC launching a lawsuit in opposition to it. Nonetheless, these troubles haven’t stopped whales from accumulating the token. Nonetheless, constructive XRP information coming from the crucial lawsuit has helped it to remain related available in the market.
Statue of Elon Musk’s head on the body of a goat delivered to Tesla factory in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After being spotted around Austin during the Thanksgiving holiday, we now know why a statue of Elon Musk on a rocket was created and delivered to the Tesla factory in Texas. Cryptocurrency. The creators of the Elon GOAT cryptocurrency reportedly paid $600,000 for the statue to...
cryptoslate.com
Another $2B worth of Bitcoin withdrawn from Coinbase over weekend
Coinbase experienced withdrawals totaling roughly $2 billion worth of BTC over the weekend of Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, bringing the total amount withdrawn since Nov. 24 to $3.5 billion. Roughly $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from the exchange between Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. The exchange’s...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin On Exchanges Keeps Sliding, 1 Million BTC Pulled From These Platforms
Bitcoin is trending sideways in its current range, the cryptocurrency managed to prevent a fresh assault from the bears, but uncertainty remains strong in the market. This status quo supports the price action, and it could operate as the dominant trend for the remaining of the year. As of this...
