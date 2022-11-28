ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyth County, VA

cardinalnews.org

Averett names new board chair, first woman of color in position; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Averett University names new board chair, first woman of color in that position. Averett University has named alumna and seven-year Trustee Dr. Annie Wimbish ’81 as Chair of the Averett Board...
DANVILLE, VA
pmg-va.com

Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion

The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
BEDFORD, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LYNCHBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)

“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
patricksbbqtrail.com

Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA

Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
PEMBROKE, VA
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s opens in River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge Mall has officially announced a new spot to grab a sweet treat: Rookie’s. Rookie’s offers different flavors of cookies, homemade ice cream, and signature ice cream sandwiches, officials said. The dessert shop opened on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and River Ridge leaders...
LYNCHBURG, VA

