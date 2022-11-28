Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.

PEMBROKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO