cardinalnews.org
Averett names new board chair, first woman of color in position; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Averett University names new board chair, first woman of color in that position. Averett University has named alumna and seven-year Trustee Dr. Annie Wimbish ’81 as Chair of the Averett Board...
WBTM
Pittsylvania County Investigator Graduates From Virginia Forensic Science Academy
On Friday, November 18, Investigator Adam Nicholson graduated from the One Hundred and Seventh Session of the Virginia Forensic Science Academy conducted by the Department of Forensic Science. The Academy has as its objective the advanced training of qualified crime scene search officers. The Virginia Forensic Science Academy is only...
Roanoke City Public Schools Announces Division’s Teacher of The Year
Adria Cintron, an 8th grade English teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, was named the Roanoke City Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year during the annual Teacher of the Year celebration held at the Jefferson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event celebrated all schools’ Teachers of the Year and included naming the three […]
WSET
Liberty University to give employees 8% bonus to help with cost of living
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday night Liberty University's interim president, Jerry Prevo, announced that all employees of the school would receive an 8% bonus at the end of the year as a "one-time cost of living payment." "I truly am thankful for each of you and what you...
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wfirnews.com
Local student shares stories of Roanoke Valley Veterans
The Grandin Theatre is set to host the screening of a local university student’s documentary film tonight. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has details:
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)
“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Roanoke City Sheriff join forces to protect senior citizens from scams
ROANOKE, Va. – A re-energized effort to help protect senior citizens is the purpose of the recharted TRIAD program in the City of Roanoke by Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares teamed up with Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash to bring the program back to life. “TRIAD is important to...
patricksbbqtrail.com
Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA
Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank to host mobile food pantry in McDowell, Greenbrier and Mercer counties
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank will visit McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer counties this week to host their mobile food pantry giveaway. The Mobile Food Pantry will stop in McDowell County at A New Beginning and Mercer County at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot on Tuesday, November 29.
WDBJ7.com
FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
Augusta Free Press
‘Homeless and hated’: LIFEworks Project offers hand, dignity to unsheltered population
The LIFEworks Project advocates for those who need assistance to live a better life, and among those they’ve worked to support are the homeless and those without transportation in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The organization launched a HUGS (hats, underwear, gloves and socks) initiative in the region this...
Augusta Free Press
Dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into Southwest Virginia gets 30 years
A former California man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his involvement in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, of Meadowview, was convicted following a jury trial in July of one count...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Drone Footage Of The Danville, Virginia River District Filmed November 2022
Check out this drone footage video posted on Youtube by Nicholas Drone Service. The video shows a short aerial view of the downtown River District in Danville, Virginia. If you watch it, you’ll see the Golden Leaf Bistro, JTI Fountain, and the Historic White Mill upstream on the Dan River.
WSLS
Rookie’s opens in River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge Mall has officially announced a new spot to grab a sweet treat: Rookie’s. Rookie’s offers different flavors of cookies, homemade ice cream, and signature ice cream sandwiches, officials said. The dessert shop opened on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and River Ridge leaders...
