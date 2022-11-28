Effective: 2022-11-30 19:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Carroll FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern New Hampshire, including the following county, Carroll. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling over the area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Conway, Bartlett, Jackson and Chatham. - This also includes...Kearsarge North , Mount Doublehead, and Mountain Pond.

CARROLL COUNTY, NH ・ 3 HOURS AGO