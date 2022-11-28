Read full article on original website
College Basketball World Reacts To Significant Upset
The Marquette Golden Eagles notched a massive upset victory on Tuesday night. Shaka Smart's squad took down the No. 6 Baylor Bears with a 96-70 final score, dominating the top-10 squad in a home game at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles' defense forced 19 turnovers and shot 48 percent from...
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem
Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
College Basketball Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released
College basketball has a new No. 1. The Week 4 Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon and there's a new team up top. Houston, undefeated, is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the early 1980s. Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue round...
Major College Basketball Upset Is Brewing
The No. 6 Baylor Bears are on major upset alert. Baylor came into Fiserv Forum as 6-point favorites over home-team Marquette on Tuesday night. But at halftime, the top-10 squad trailed by a whopping 26 points. The two teams went into the half with a 51-25 score in favor of...
College basketball prediction: North Carolina vs. Indiana pick, odds
After entering the year as the preseason No. 1 college basketball team, North Carolina hasn’t enjoyed the start many expected from the defending runner-up. And on the heels of a poor showing in Portland, UNC is in for another potential gut punch in a hostile environment on Wednesday. The Tar Heels are staring down a potential three-game losing streak for the first time since before the pandemic — remember that? — after a pair of losses that ended in a similarly inept fashion. North Carolina blew consecutive fourth-quarter leads with sloppy ball control and forced isolation play late, underscoring this team’s...
Navy vs. Lipscomb prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 30 best bets from proven model
Allen Arena showcases an appetizing college basketball matchup on Wednesday afternoon. The Lipscomb Bisons welcome the Navy Midshipmen to Nashville for a non-conference tilt. Lipscomb is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home this season, with an impressive one-point road loss to Notre Dame. Navy is 5-1 overall and aiming to extend a three-game winning streak.
College basketball rankings: Louisville still looking for first win of season as it faces No. 24 Maryland
It's not the biggest or best matchup in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge, that's for sure. But Tuesday night's game between Maryland and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center is still worth monitoring, in part because it features two coaches in their first years at new jobs — one of whom is off to a terrific start, the other not so much.
3 games to watch in women’s college basketball for Week 4
Week 4 of the women’s college basketball schedule is loaded with key matchups, including a trio of games among top-10 teams. Welcome back to FanSided’s weekly look around the women’s college basketball world. Looking for some games to watch this upcoming week? We’ll be highlighting three of them that should be on your radar.
Inside College Basketball: Will #17 Duke Come Out Victorious?
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts share their expectations for tonight's match-up between #17 Duke and #25 Ohio State.
College basketball power rankings: How far will UNC slide?
A two-loss week will knock North Carolina off the top of the polls, but how far did UNC slide in this week’s college basketball power rankings?. Feast Week has come and gone with plenty of drama at MTEs throughout the land. Plenty of upsets rocked events like the Phil Knight Invitational and the Battle 4 Atlantis, leading to a big shakeup in this week’s college basketball power rankings.
Video: College Basketball Coach Goes After Referee, Gets Ejected
Jerry Stackhouse certainly earned his ejection on Wednesday evening. The Vanderbilt Commodores head coach got tossed from his team's game on Wednesday night, after getting restrained from going after a referee. "Jerry Stackhouse earned this ejection. My gosh," Kyle Boone tweeted on Wednesday night. The former NBA star turned college...
Look: College Basketball World Reacts To Coach's Wild Ejection
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse lost his cool late in Wednesday's game against VCU. With approximately eight minutes remaining, Commodores senior Liam Robbins got called for a technical foul after his dunk narrowed the deficit to 54-51. The referees seemingly responded to the big man tapping his head after the slam.
