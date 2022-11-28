Read full article on original website
Second-home owners in Gwynedd face 150% council tax premium
‘Immoral’ that one in 10 properties in area is a second home while homelessness has increased by 47%, say councillors
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week
As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?
Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
Thousands of trees planted to create west Cumbria forest
A forest of thousands of trees spanning 150 hectares - the size of 210 football pitches - is to be planted along Cumbria's west coast. The project, costing £220,000, is being funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' (Defra) Nature for Climate Fund. The government said...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Mayors demand minister steps in to fix ‘mess’ blighting northern railways
The Transport Secretary has said he is “under no illusions” about the “real problem” blighting northern England’s railways as regional leaders demanded he step in to clear up the “mess” wreaking havoc for passengers.Five metro mayors said talks with Mark Harper on Wednesday had been “positive”, but stressed they needed more than “warm words” to fix the disruption “causing misery for millions”.Mr Harper also described the meeting as “constructive”, but stopped short of saying he would push for a rest day working agreement to ease staffing challenges in the short term – while insisting he was not “blocking” any such...
Energy bill payment delayed until after Christmas
A £600 payment intended to help people in Northern Ireland with energy bills will not be made until after Christmas, a government minister has said. Graham Stuart, minister for energy and climate, said he was aiming to deliver the money in January. The money is due to go to...
Baschurch man says asthma has worsened due to mould in his house
A man who suffers from asthma says his conditioned has worsened because of a chronic mould problem in his house. Paul Holloway, 56, said he had been battling damp at the home in Baschurch, Shropshire, for more than two years. His housing provider Connexus had sorted some repairs, but not...
Robot grocery delivery service launches in Leeds
Supermarket grocery delivery robots are set to become a familiar sight on the streets of a Leeds suburb. Leeds City Council has partnered with the Co-op and Starship Technologies to offer the service to 20,000 residents in the Adel and Tinshill areas. The expansion to Yorkshire comes after the roving...
Benefits of smart motorways ‘wasted’ as drivers avoid extra lane – survey
Nearly half (49%) of drivers say they frequently or occasionally avoid using lane one on smart motorways without a hard shoulder, a new survey suggests.The RAC, which commissioned the poll of 1,904 motorists, claimed the research “completely undermines” the main reason for turning hard shoulders into running lanes, which was to boost road capacity.A fifth (21%) of respondents who have driven on these all-lane running smart motorways said they frequently stay out of the left-hand inside lane, while 28% said they do so occasionally.These roads continue to be deeply unpopular with driversSimon Williams, RACAsked why they deliberately avoid driving in...
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
Monmouthshire drops some Caldicot 20mph speed limits
Some 20mph speed limit zones are to be scrapped just months after their introduction, a council has confirmed. Its 30mph signs will go back on two roads in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, after concerns 20mph made congestion worse. In the Severnside area, the council will spend £10,000 reversing a 20mph trial the...
High Speed None: Eurostar and Southeastern trains cancelled after breakdowns on line
Eurostar passengers and Kent commuters are enduring a second day of rail chaos after engineering trains sent to help with repairs themselves broke down.On Tuesday afternoon, Eurostar urged passengers not to travel after the High Speed 1 line from London St Pancras to Kent and onwards to France was closed. Overhead line damage between the hub in the capital and Ebbsfleet in north Kent led to widespread cancellations.Many travellers were rebooked on trains to and from Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam for Wednesday, and dozens of Southeastern trains between London and the Kent coast were also axed.Engineers were sent to the...
Delay to tidal barrier that will protect Somerset
Work on a tidal barrier that should protect a town from flooding could be delayed by up to six months. The planned barrier, near the Chilton Trinity Enterprise Park in Bridgwater, Somerset, is expected to protect around 13,000 homes and 1,500 businesses from being flooded in the coming decades. But...
People in the UK: have you made drastic lifestyle changes to cut living costs?
As UK food price inflation hit a new high of 12.4% in November, and average private rents have soared to record highs, Britons across the country are facing difficult decisions in order to stay financially afloat. We’d like to hear from people in the UK who have recently made drastic...
North of England mayors urge ministers to tackle rail misery
Five metro mayors meet transport secretary saying action needed to avoid ‘Christmas chaos’
Britain’s happiest places to live revealed
St Ives has been crowned Britain’s happiest place to live in an annual survey.The Cornish seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in Rightmove’s survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.Hexham was placed fourth in this year’s study.More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.The residents of...
