BBC

Nottingham fire death family were planning new life in USA

A husband whose wife and two children died after a fire at their home has said they were due to join him for a new life in the USA. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah and Fatimah, aged three, died in hospital following the fire in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Cost of living: 'I check my bank account every morning'

A woman from County Down has said that she is struggling to find money to live on after her mortgage doubled. Jacqui is also dealing with physical pain due to a recent hip operation. Last year, a house fire forced her into temporary accommodation. Now back home, she said she...
The Guardian

‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis

Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
BBC

Cost of living: Couple to give 2,000 football shirts to children for Christmas

A couple are hoping to give away 2,000 football shirts to children who otherwise might not receive a Christmas present this year. Paul and Lizzie Watson, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, have raised almost £9,000 and will distribute the shirts through schools and community groups. The total includes a £2,000 donation...
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
Maya Devi

Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man

A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.

