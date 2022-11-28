The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach champions innovative, world-class, local artists for Miami Art Week 2022

It is the first week of December, the time of the year when Miami’s social elite flock to the city for Art Basel. The week-long event showcases the best in contemporary art from around the globe, with parties and shows happening day and night. But if you’re looking to mix things up a bit, why not venture away from the mainstream events and check out some of Miami’s hottest restaurants? From upscale eateries to casual bistros, we’ve covered you with our Art Basel dining hit list. So whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner or want to impress your guests with a luxurious meal, we’ve got you covered!

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO