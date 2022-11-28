The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach champions innovative, world-class, local artists for Miami Art Week 2022

Read full article on original website
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
The brothers giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com
Art Basel Dining Hit List, Neighborhood Restaurant Guide and Options If You Want To Escape Basel!
It is the first week of December, the time of the year when Miami’s social elite flock to the city for Art Basel. The week-long event showcases the best in contemporary art from around the globe, with parties and shows happening day and night. But if you’re looking to mix things up a bit, why not venture away from the mainstream events and check out some of Miami’s hottest restaurants? From upscale eateries to casual bistros, we’ve covered you with our Art Basel dining hit list. So whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner or want to impress your guests with a luxurious meal, we’ve got you covered!
Miami New Times
Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"
No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Mr. Hospitality Takes Over Art Basel 2022 with Exclusive Dining Experiences at each of their Venues
It’s that time of year again when all the artsy fartsy people descend on Miami for Art Basel. But this year, Mr. Hospitality Miami is shaking things up with an exclusive immersive dining experience that is sure to tantalize all your senses. From the decor to the food, Mr. Hospitality Miami is putting his own unique spin on Art Basel 2022. So be sure to mark your calendars and get ready for a culinary adventure you’ll never forget!
Complex
Best Art Basel Miami Events: Louis Vuitton, Billionaire Boys Club, and More
It’s difficult to put into words the unique importance and unmatched influence of Art Basel. At the top of next month, the 2022 edition of Art Basel’s Miami Beach fair kicks off, bringing with it an almost overwhelming variety of complementary events and parties (and other projects) that are sure to keep attendees busy for the foreseeable future.
travelmag.com
7 of the Most Charming Golf Courses in and around Miami
Renowned for its pristine beaches, non-stop nightlife, and year-round sunshine, the coastal metropolis of Miami in South Florida is also home to a smattering of delightful golf courses. From abundant courses open to the public to greens set inside lavish resorts and country clubs, Miami and its surroundings boast a...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Café Grumpy, MaryGold's, and Paperfish Sushi
Adana kebabMiami's latest round of openings includes a second location for Café Grumpy, the grand opening of MaryGold's inside Arlo Wynwood, and a South Beach location of Paperfish Sushi. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Café Grumpy. 5829 SW 73rd St., Miami.
getnews.info
Mandrake Restaurant & Lounge, the New Sensation in Miami Beach
Mandrake Miami is a prestigious American restaurant offering top-of-the-line gourmet food and beverages, indoor & outdoor seating options, as well as exquisite VIP rooms for any event. The successful businesspeople, owners of bars, nightclubs, concert venues, and artist producers in Canada, Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla, came from snowy...
themiamihurricane.com
Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away
Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
southbeachtopchefs.com
W South Beach unveils new commissioned works by Pilar Zeta and Miranda Makaroff
Both installations will be unveiled Tuesday, November 29, 2022. For their Art Basel debut, W has found kindred spirits in Zeta and Makaroff, daring visionaries with vibrant, fresh perspectives who share values core to the iconic hotel brand, such as inclusivity, curiosity, and originality. Both installations will be unveiled Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hands on Sand, the iconic party series hosted by music producer and DJ Pascal Moscheni. From Ibiza to Paris, Hands on Sand invites guests to dance through an ocean of genres and experience an epiphany of what a real party should be.
From Sicily to the Surf Club, Dolce & Gabbana Takes Alta Moda to Miami
It’s an interesting time to be in Miami. Until recently, the city was a bitcoin boom town, flush with newly-minted millionaires snatching up paintings at Art Basel or paying $3,000 for a reservation at Carbone. Yet, with FTX’s recent bankruptcy, and cryptocurrency cratering along with it, you can’t help but think: Is this all just a bubble that’s about to burst?
Short-term rental project YotelPad Miami welcomes tourists
YotelPad — a short-term rental project hailed as the first of its kind in downtown Miami — hasn't been able to test out its flexible model due to unforeseen regulatory hurdles since its opening last summer. But the hotel-condominium's developer tells Axios that owners can finally begin renting...
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
secretmiami.com
Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami
‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
purewow.com
Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season
The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
bocaratonobserver.com
A Little Of NY In FL
Urbanspace’s iconic New York holiday market is taking place on Lincoln Road now through Feb. 15. This marks its first national expansion outside of The Big Apple. Urbanspace is the longest running market operator in New York. The event, which takes place along the mile-long pedestrian-only promenade features 100 local and out-of-state vendors selling their wares in the heart of Lincoln Road District — specifically at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami can lead the nation in transition to a net zero economy and building a uniquely diverse workforce
Miami’s economic future is a talent and sustainability game. Undoubtedly, many factors will define the jobs and economic growth of the years ahead. But, peering out over the horizon, the bet here is that it’s on the playing fields of talent and sustainability that Miami’s future will be won. That’s the argument I made in a recent op- ed published in The Miami Herald.
True or False, Miami’s RB Room Needs Help?
Evaluating Miami’s running back position and its future.
metro-magazine.com
Miami Electrifies Its Transformational Transit Future
Miami is world famous for its palm trees, beaches, entertainment, and global business, but with its growth has come congestion. To remedy traffic, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is working with partners to plot a new transportation and mobility vision for the future. The Department’s...
Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic restaurant central to Miami's Cuban community, dies at 89
Cuban businessman Felipe Valls Sr., founder of the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida, died Saturday, his granddaughter, Nicole Valls confirmed to CNN. He was 89 years old.
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
