Massachusetts State

SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Trip to Boston Reportedly Doesn't Have Much 'Sizzle Factor' Ahead of Visit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The upcoming trips to the East Coast for Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales sure feel like dueling royal engagements — even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their senior roles behind. Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to their time in Boston, but there is a lot of pressure to deliver positive headlines and lots of royal goodwill during the visit. Right now though, the focus is on Harry and Meghan and their Robert...
netflixjunkie.com

Who Is Chelsy Davy, the Woman Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry to Be Away From?

Various reports have suggested a rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It is believed that the former actress is extremely upset with the royal prince for trying to be in touch with Chelsy Davy. The Duke of Sussex is coming up with his memoir titled Spare on January 10. To make his book more relatable and polished, the royal decided to add the perspective of the people from his past as well.
Cheryl E Preston

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Page Six

Prince William, Kate arrive in Boston and pay tribute to Queen’s 1976 trip

The Prince of Wales called Queen Elizabeth “one of life’s optimists” as he paid tribute to his late grandmother shortly after landing in the US Wednesday. Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, arrived in Boston for a three-day visit ahead of the glittering Earthshot Prize ceremony. It’s the first time the couple has been in the US since their 2014 visit to NYC — and it’s the first time they’ve made an international trip since the death of the Queen in September. The newly named Prince and Princess of Wales were following in the footsteps of the Queen and Prince Philip, who...
In Style

The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
MassLive.com

You can see Prince William and Princess Kate in Boston; here’s where

If you’re a fan of the United Kingdom’s Royal family and are in Boston this week, there’s a chance you could see the Prince and Princess of Wales up close and in-person. Prince William and Princess Kate are making a trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Dec. 2. The two founded the environmental prize in 2020, and the prize “aims to spotlight, support and scale groundbreaking solutions to our world’s most pressing environmental challenges,” according to PBS.
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
TheDailyBeast

Will William and Kate, or Harry and Meghan, Win the American Battle of the Royals?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Two royal families, one British and one American, have become embroiled in a rich drama of conflicting values, rival virtue signaling, celebrity star power and, not least, the survival of a monarchy.The latest episode of the drama unfolds on Wednesday with the arrival in Boston of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for a three-day visit. Boston was the power base of the Kennedy dynasty, the closest to a royal family the White...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

