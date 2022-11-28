Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
The brothers giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
southbeachtopchefs.com
Art Basel Dining Hit List, Neighborhood Restaurant Guide and Options If You Want To Escape Basel!
It is the first week of December, the time of the year when Miami’s social elite flock to the city for Art Basel. The week-long event showcases the best in contemporary art from around the globe, with parties and shows happening day and night. But if you’re looking to mix things up a bit, why not venture away from the mainstream events and check out some of Miami’s hottest restaurants? From upscale eateries to casual bistros, we’ve covered you with our Art Basel dining hit list. So whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner or want to impress your guests with a luxurious meal, we’ve got you covered!
southbeachtopchefs.com
Mr. Hospitality Takes Over Art Basel 2022 with Exclusive Dining Experiences at each of their Venues
It’s that time of year again when all the artsy fartsy people descend on Miami for Art Basel. But this year, Mr. Hospitality Miami is shaking things up with an exclusive immersive dining experience that is sure to tantalize all your senses. From the decor to the food, Mr. Hospitality Miami is putting his own unique spin on Art Basel 2022. So be sure to mark your calendars and get ready for a culinary adventure you’ll never forget!
Miami New Times
Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"
No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
cohaitungchi.com
12 FREE (and Fun!) Things to Do in Miami with Kids
Few U.S. cities offer the cultural buzz of Miami and laid-back beach life of Miami Beach in one compact package. Within 10 minutes of Miami-Dade downtown, I can be basking on a beautiful Florida beach with my family. What’s not to love? I’ve visited Miami more times than I can count. But after I had kids a few years ago, I wondered if I’d be as enamored with the city as before.
southbeachtopchefs.com
The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach champions innovative, world-class, local artists for Miami Art Week 2022
The hotel continues its Art For Good program this Miami Art Week 2022 by celebrating 70 years of the landmark Morris Lapidus building. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach – together with hotel ownership from the Ben Josef, Kanavos, and Lowenstein families – is proud to continue its Art For Good program this Miami Art Week 2022 by celebrating 70 years of the landmark Morris Lapidus building as a cornerstone of South Beach.
getnews.info
Mandrake Restaurant & Lounge, the New Sensation in Miami Beach
Mandrake Miami is a prestigious American restaurant offering top-of-the-line gourmet food and beverages, indoor & outdoor seating options, as well as exquisite VIP rooms for any event. The successful businesspeople, owners of bars, nightclubs, concert venues, and artist producers in Canada, Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla, came from snowy...
themiamihurricane.com
Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away
Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Café Grumpy, MaryGold's, and Paperfish Sushi
Adana kebabMiami's latest round of openings includes a second location for Café Grumpy, the grand opening of MaryGold's inside Arlo Wynwood, and a South Beach location of Paperfish Sushi. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Café Grumpy. 5829 SW 73rd St., Miami.
nomadlawyer.org
South Beach : No Matter How Hard The Tide Hits, The sand will Soften Your Landing
South Beach Florida – Beaches, Nightlife and Art Deco Architecture. Located on the Atlantic Coast, the city of South Beach Florida is known for its beaches, nightlife and Art Deco architecture. While the beaches are certainly the most famous, there are also a number of other sites that draw visitors to the area. For instance, the Wolfsonian-FIU, which has a large collection of modern art, is located in South Beach.
Rock The Bells Announces Immersive Hip-Hop Cruise To The Bahamas
Rock The Bells is taking Hip-Hop culture to sea, as the global platform announced the Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience in partnership with Sixthman. The first-of-its-kind event is set to sail from Miami to the Bahamas on Nov. 13 – Nov. 17, 2023, in celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. The four-day immersive experience kicks off with a performance from Miami’s own Trick Daddy and Trina on the ship’s pool deck. A full lineup will be revealed in 2023, however, according to a press release ticketholders can anticipate dozens of performances and intimate experiences from some of Hip-Hop’s dopest classic MCs, DJs,...
travelmag.com
7 of the Most Charming Golf Courses in and around Miami
Renowned for its pristine beaches, non-stop nightlife, and year-round sunshine, the coastal metropolis of Miami in South Florida is also home to a smattering of delightful golf courses. From abundant courses open to the public to greens set inside lavish resorts and country clubs, Miami and its surroundings boast a...
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
purewow.com
Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season
The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
secretmiami.com
Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami
‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
cruzely.com
Carnival Celebration Live Blog (Day 1): Scratching the Surface of Carnival’s Newest Ship
Note: Carnival welcomed its newest ship to the fleet earlier this month with Carnival Celebration now sailing from Miami. Cruzely was invited to sail on one of the first voyages. The seven-day cruise departs Miami headed to Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Mahogany Bay (Roatan). I’ll be live-blogging the experience each day to share what sailing the new ship is like.
bocaratonobserver.com
A Little Of NY In FL
Urbanspace’s iconic New York holiday market is taking place on Lincoln Road now through Feb. 15. This marks its first national expansion outside of The Big Apple. Urbanspace is the longest running market operator in New York. The event, which takes place along the mile-long pedestrian-only promenade features 100 local and out-of-state vendors selling their wares in the heart of Lincoln Road District — specifically at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
South Florida Zoo mourns loss of ‘iconic’ elephant
An iconic elephant at a South Florida Zoo had to be euthanized following a series of health problems last week.
$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami
MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
floridarambler.com
Two new Florida Keys parks upgrade local swimming holes and add recreational features
Visitors are often surprised to learn that the Florida Keys have very few sandy beaches. The water, however, is great – clear and warm year around; full of fish and sea life for snorkelers. Now, Monroe County has opened two new Florida Keys parks that make that water accessible...
Comments / 0