The WNBA in 2023 will have 40 regular-season games, the most in league history. Major events won't impact the league's calendar next summer or fall, with no Olympics or FIBA World Cup. Stricter prioritization regulations go into effect, meaning late arrivals for the season will be a no-go. And with five of the 12 teams under new coaches, many eyes will be on how those franchises adjust to new leadership.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO