ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rob Burrow says Doddie Weir was a ‘beacon of light’ for MND sufferers to follow

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkzci_0jPaJ96200

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow has paid tribute to Doddie Weir for helping him deal with his own diagnosis of motor neurone disease.

The ex- Scotland rugby union international died on Saturday after a six-year battle with the disease, which Burrow discovered he had in 2019.

“His positive outlook and attitude was central to how I decided I was going to take on my own challenge with MND ,” he wrote in the Daily Mail.

“His attitude was exactly what I needed. When I was diagnosed, all anyone told me about was how bad it would be, but Doddie was totally different.

“I suppose being sportspeople, we see challenges and think about how we can beat them and turn things in our favour.

“He showed us all the way and did it every time with a laugh and a joke. He gave the MND community a voice and he became a beacon of light that we could all follow.”

Weir, who won 61 caps, raised more than £8million for MND research via his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Burrow now wants the Government to honour its pledge to provide more funding.

“He has inspired millions of pounds of fundraising that has turned the course of research,” added Burrow.

“But we now need the Government to keep their promise to Doddie and the 5,000 people living with MND in the UK.

“The Government pledged £50million to research over a year ago, yet that money frustratingly has not yet been handed to researchers. The Prime Minister can change that by keeping his Government’s promise.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Doddie Weir obituary

Doddie Weir, who has died aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND), was an old-school rugby union player whose career straddled the amateur and professional eras. For the former Scotland and Lions lock forward the game was a means of self-expression and fun as much as a job of work. Rugby for Weir was a serious business, but not that serious.
Daily Mail

'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease

Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
BBC

John Cooney: Ireland scrum-half considering switch to Scotland

Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Ireland scrum-half John Cooney is pondering a switch to Scotland next year under World Rugby's new eligibility rules. Cooney is eligible to play for the Scots, through his family, three years after his last Ireland appearance which came in...
The Independent

People will talk about him forever: Grant Gilchrist hails Doddie Weir

Grant Gilchrist believes memories of Doddie Weir can inspire Scotland for years to come.The 52-year-old former international lock lost his battle with motor neurone disease last weekend, just two weeks after making an emotional appearance at BT Murrayfield before Gregor Townsend’s team faced New Zealand.Gilchrist and the rest of his Scotland colleagues, as well as the All Blacks players, all made their way across to the side of the pitch to applaud Weir, who campaigned ever since his diagnosis almost six years ago to raise funds to aid the search for an MND cure.“We know how brutal the disease is...
The Independent

Will Jacks given surprise debut for England’s first Test in Pakistan since 2005

Will Jacks was handed a surprise debut cap ahead of the start of play for England’s first Test match in Pakistan since 2005, after the game was briefly threatened with a 24-hour posponement due to a viral infection in the touring party.The batting-all rounder was not in the original XI, with Liam Livingstone preferred by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, but was called up in the absence of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.Ollie Pope, who awarded Surrey teammate Jacks with his maiden cap, is due to take the gloves instead, while Livingstone was given his cap by former captain...
The Independent

Wales first minister Mark Drakeford asks for ‘a day’ to get over World Cup defeat to England

Mark Drakeford requested that Wales be given “a day” to get over their World Cup 2022 defeat to England before supporting their neighbours in the knockout stages.The Dragons’ World Cup dreams were crushed after they lost 3-0 to England on Tuesday, 29 November, bringing an end to their first tournament since 1958.“We ought to allow ourselves a day to get over our disappointment,” the First Minister told the Welsh Affairs Committee.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

England’s first Test in Pakistan since 2005 to go ahead despite virus in camp

England’s first Test match against Pakistan in the country since 2005 is due to go ahead as planned, despite concerns after a number of the touring party contracted a viral infection the day before play.The England and Wales Cricket Board has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board that they are in a position to field an XI, and the match will get under way on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.However, England have not announced whether they will be fielding the same team as the one they announced on Wednesday.Approximately 13 to 14 members of the travelling group were affected by...
BBC

The day Scotland and England played the first football international

On a late autumn day in 1872, a crowd of a few thousand gathered at the West of Scotland Cricket Ground to witness sporting history. The spectators at Hamilton Crescent in Partick, now part of Glasgow, paid a shilling each to watch the world's first official international football fixture as Scotland took on England 150 years ago.
BBC

Glamorgan to play double-header with Western Storm

Glamorgan will play their first double-header along with Western Storm women's regional team in 2023. The Welsh county's T20 match against Surrey on Wednesday, 7 June will be preceded by Western Storm taking on Nottingham-based Blaze in Cardiff. But Glamorgan are still considering their use of outgrounds in 2023 as...
The Independent

The time has come for Wales to choose between Bale and Ramsey

The defeated Welsh players stood facing their supporters as the Red Wall sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau a final time. The fans acquitted themselves superbly in Qatar. The players, less so. Robert Page admitted Wales had not really shown their true colours often enough. They go home with one point, one goal and as perhaps the poorest of the European contingent.“There were patches when we did show what we are all about, but they were too few and far between,” accepted full-back Connor Roberts. “It’s a little bit disappointing, but for a lot of the players – myself included...
BBC

Frank Bruno opens mental health hub at Oxford Stadium

Former boxing champion Frank Bruno has opened a mental health hub at a greyhound and speedway stadium. The centre in Oxford will deliver well-being services including a non-contact boxing programme through the Frank Bruno Foundation. It will also be home to an NHS mental health team taking referrals from GPs...
The Independent

Kalvin Phillips backs Steve Holland to keep England grounded in knockout stages

Kalvin Phillips has revealed England assistant Steve Holland will make sure the players stay grounded heading into the World Cup knockout stages.The Manchester City midfielder came off the bench to tee up Marcus Rashford for his second goal in a 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday night which saw England top Group B.Gareth Southgate and his staff will spend the next couple of days studying tapes of round-of-16 opponents Senegal – “it is how we get our kicks,” joked the England boss.Sunday’s clash at Al Bayt Stadium will see expectation levels rise but Senegal are no pushovers, having won the...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate determined to enjoy the moment as England progress through World Cup

Gareth Southgate said he is enjoying the 2022 World Cup despite the eternal pressure on England, as he praised his players for fulfilling the first objective “pretty clinically”.The squad only went through a recovery session on Wednesday after the 3-0 win over Wales to top the group. It was a result that ensured this team managed the most goals, on nine, for a group stage in England’s World Cup history. Southgate made a point of praising that, as he and his staff set about gathering information on Senegal.“I have been determined to enjoy the tournament,” the England manager said....
BBC

World Cup 2022: More than 16 million watch England knock out Wales

An average UK audience of 16.59 million TV viewers watched England's 3-0 win over Wales on BBC One on Tuesday night. The figure comes from overnight figures courtesy of ratings body Barb but does not include the number who watched on Welsh language channel S4C. Some will also have watched...
The Independent

Jubilant England fans in party mode after cruising to Wales win at World Cup

England fans were sent into party mode after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Wales – securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.Drinks were thrown in the air by jubilant supporters after every goal in Tuesday’s “Battle of Britain” match, while “devastated” Welsh fans were left with heads in hands or seen leaving fan parks before the final whistle.A Gareth Southgate lookalike was mobbed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar after the game, before telling the PA news agency he was “quietly confident” England would reach the quarter finals.With neither side able to give...
The Independent

Wales’ next goal is to go beyond World Cup group stage – Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts says Wales can use their painful World Cup experience in Qatar to qualify from the group stage at the tournament one day.Wales’ first World Cup appearance for 64 years ultimately ended in disappointment as they finished bottom of Group B with only one point from three games.It was the first time Wales have failed to make the knockout stage in four major tournament appearances.Wales reached the last eight of the 1958 World Cup, the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and the round of 16 at Euro 2020.Roberts said: “We have a lot of different emotions. In the dressing room,...
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy