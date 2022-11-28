Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, Tennessee
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Nashville Parent
12 Days of Giveaways Contest!
• THE GIVEAWAY OF THE DAY will be announced on our Facebook page in full detail each day between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and you will have until 10 p.m. to enter. Be on the lookout for #12DAYSOFGIVEAWAYS. • To get into the random drawing, answer our question on...
Nashville Parent
Dickens of a Christmas Set for Dec. 10 – 11
Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nashville Parent
Immersive Nutcracker to Offer Dance Classes
Put on your dancing shoes and join Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) throughout December for Lifeway Kefir Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle dance classes. Sponsored by Lifeway Foods, classes will take place on various dates from Dec. 4 through 31. All class ticket holders will receive access to The Immersive Nutcracker show, as well as a complimentary kefir sample from Lifeway Kefir.
cohaitungchi.com
Nashville Bucket List: 30 Fun Things to do Downtown & Beyond
What comes to mind when you hear the city of Nashville? That’s right, country music! Many famous musicians and top artists have been Tennessee born and jump-started their musical careers here, which is why the city is also aptly known as Music City. But that is not all the...
Danica McKellar's 'Christmas Movie Characters' Inspired Family Move to Nashville Area
Great American Family star Danica McKellar, formerly of Hallmark Channel fame (and The Wonder Years alum), is leaving life in Los Angeles behind. She has put her Rancho Park home up for sale to move with her family and mother to a rural community near Nashville, Tennessee. McKellar, who most...
Nashville Parent
Celebrate the Season with ‘Handel’s Messiah’
A Music City holiday tradition returns to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as Knoxville Symphony Orchestra conductor Aram Demirjian makes his debut with the Nashville Symphony and Chorus for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, December 8, 9 and 11. The Symphony’s annual Messiah performances are considered Nashville’s grandest...
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville
Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
Nashville Parent
MNPD Hosts Annual Toy Drive at Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo will host Metro Nashville Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Division for their annual Christmas Basket Program on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. Guests are invited to donate new toys for families in need this holiday season. As an added incentive, the Zoo is offering complimentary admission tickets for every new toy donated (limit of two tickets per family).
WKRN
Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
wgnsradio.com
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
Fontanel Mansion sits on Nashville Nine endangered list
Nine Nashville historic properties are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped. On the list -- a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, the Fontanel Mansion.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Nashville Parent
Lotz House to Host Battle of Franklin Illumination
In commemoration of the Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House will host an illumination ceremony on the front lawn of the home, ground zero of the November 30, 1864 battle at 4:30 p.m., the time the battle ensued. “We have commemorated the anniversary of the Battle Franklin since we opened...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville
If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso. Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99),...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Eric Church Expands His Empire With Longtime Manager John Peets, Launches New Company ‘Solid Entertainment’
Eric Church is taking things to the next level. He just announced a new, all-inclusive enterprise with longtime manager John Peets called Solid Entertainment. If I had to guess, it seems highly likely that the name was inspired by Eric’s song “Solid,” which he co-wrote with Anders Osborne and was included on his 2018 Desperate Man album.
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
wpln.org
Nashville’s newest list of endangered properties warns of development pressures within neighborhoods
A Nashville preservation group has released its latest list of endangered buildings and landmarks with the hope of inspiring protective measures. The nonprofit Historic Nashville Inc. worries about buildings that are falling into disrepair and several that could be lost to redevelopment. The “Nashville Nine” ranges widely and includes Scott’s...
