USC students reflect on culture shift sparked by football success

A year ago yesterday, USC made a move that would change the program’s outlook for the foreseeable future: Lincoln Riley was hired as the head coach. The surprising hire sparked an immediate change in USC football’s culture and recruiting. The former University of Oklahoma head coach helped the Trojans flip the switch from last year’s 4-8 season, drawing in 19 new transfer athletes including current Heisman Trophy frontrunner, quarterback Caleb Williams.
All eyes set on Las Vegas for USC

Music blasting on the speakers and bursts of laughter were heard on Howard Jones Field Tuesday. But one whistle blew, and all players were relentlessly back to work on their intense drills. The Trojans ended their regular season perfectly, winning against rival Notre Dame for the first time since 2017,...
USC’s movement for an on campus skate park gains traction with official petition

USC skateboarders say they are tired of being kicked off campus, and they’re trying to do something about it. In the last two months, hundreds of students have signed a petition to build a skatepark at USC, citing community building and improved well-being as potential benefits of the project.
Trojans revel in USC football success ahead of Pac-12 championship

The USC Trojans defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 38-27 in the season finale this past Saturday. They are now headed to Las Vegas this Friday where they will play the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 championship. It was a party at the Coliseum Saturday night. Over 70,000 fans packed...
USC strengthens college football playoff bid after win over Notre Dame

USC is one step closer to the College Football Playoff after two rivalry wins against UCLA and the University of Notre Dame. We spoke to the director of the USC Annenberg Institute of Sports, Media, and Society about his predictions for the team’s post-season success. Protests against strict Covid...
From USC football to Cyber Monday

On today’s show, USC football secures a top-four ranking ahead of its University of Utah face-off, shoppers try to clinch the best deals this holiday sales season, protests erupt across China in opposition to harsh Covid lockdowns and a conversation with Annenberg Media’s photo editor on ethical protest reporting.
Primed for Pressure

LOS ANGELES -- Kimberly Harris knows the meaning of pressure and adversity. She grew up less than an hour from the stony, stoic gaze of the 90-foot-tall carving of Confederate generals Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee at Stone Mountain State Park, which defined life for Black Americans below the Mason-Dixon line.
Students share their favorite napping spots on campus

As finals season nears, Trojans begin to juggle mental health and academic success. Many self-care advocates point to meditation, journaling and cold showers as means to manage well-being, but there is one activity that will almost always improve health: sleep. When looking for a break from studying, students have found unassuming napping spots around campus.

