uscannenbergmedia.com
USC students reflect on culture shift sparked by football success
A year ago yesterday, USC made a move that would change the program’s outlook for the foreseeable future: Lincoln Riley was hired as the head coach. The surprising hire sparked an immediate change in USC football’s culture and recruiting. The former University of Oklahoma head coach helped the Trojans flip the switch from last year’s 4-8 season, drawing in 19 new transfer athletes including current Heisman Trophy frontrunner, quarterback Caleb Williams.
uscannenbergmedia.com
All eyes set on Las Vegas for USC
Music blasting on the speakers and bursts of laughter were heard on Howard Jones Field Tuesday. But one whistle blew, and all players were relentlessly back to work on their intense drills. The Trojans ended their regular season perfectly, winning against rival Notre Dame for the first time since 2017,...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s movement for an on campus skate park gains traction with official petition
USC skateboarders say they are tired of being kicked off campus, and they’re trying to do something about it. In the last two months, hundreds of students have signed a petition to build a skatepark at USC, citing community building and improved well-being as potential benefits of the project.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Trojans revel in USC football success ahead of Pac-12 championship
The USC Trojans defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 38-27 in the season finale this past Saturday. They are now headed to Las Vegas this Friday where they will play the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 championship. It was a party at the Coliseum Saturday night. Over 70,000 fans packed...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC strengthens college football playoff bid after win over Notre Dame
USC is one step closer to the College Football Playoff after two rivalry wins against UCLA and the University of Notre Dame. We spoke to the director of the USC Annenberg Institute of Sports, Media, and Society about his predictions for the team’s post-season success. Protests against strict Covid...
uscannenbergmedia.com
From USC football to Cyber Monday
On today’s show, USC football secures a top-four ranking ahead of its University of Utah face-off, shoppers try to clinch the best deals this holiday sales season, protests erupt across China in opposition to harsh Covid lockdowns and a conversation with Annenberg Media’s photo editor on ethical protest reporting.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Primed for Pressure
LOS ANGELES -- Kimberly Harris knows the meaning of pressure and adversity. She grew up less than an hour from the stony, stoic gaze of the 90-foot-tall carving of Confederate generals Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee at Stone Mountain State Park, which defined life for Black Americans below the Mason-Dixon line.
uscannenbergmedia.com
From Pittsburgh basements to the KXSC stage, Betsy Schmeler transitions into the USC music world
On Saturday, Thornton sophomore Betsy Schmeler released her debut EP “My Betsy”. The album is a bittersweet indie rock ode to growing up and leaving her hometown of Pittsburgh for Los Angeles. Though people might not think of the Steel City as a music industry hub, it has...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Details are scarce as Provost Zukoski abruptly steps down on the day before Thanksgiving Break.
Charles Zukoski will be stepping down from his post as provost for unspecified reasons, President Carol Folt announced on November 22 in an email. Folt notified the community of Zukoski’s departure in an email from We Are SC the day before Thanksgiving that many, but not all, students received.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students share their favorite napping spots on campus
As finals season nears, Trojans begin to juggle mental health and academic success. Many self-care advocates point to meditation, journaling and cold showers as means to manage well-being, but there is one activity that will almost always improve health: sleep. When looking for a break from studying, students have found unassuming napping spots around campus.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Asian Pacific students celebrate culture and traditions in annual ‘Night Market’
The Asian Pacific American Student Assembly, or APASA, hosted its annual “Night Market,” a festival featuring local food vendors, cultural organizations, student performances, prizes and other activities in the McCarthy Quad on Tuesday to celebrate the cultures and traditions of USC students. Crowds of students filled the quad,...
