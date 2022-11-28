Read full article on original website
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support
Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Donations provide x-ray machine to Springfield animal shelter
A new, special piece of equipment is being added to the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies to open Westfield location
Springfield-based Hot Oven Cookies will open a location in Westfield early next year, owner Sheila Coon announced Tuesday. The cookie shop will take over the storefront of Mama Cakes, a popular Westfield bakery that closed this month. “We are honored to be setting roots in the place where a great,...
Bob ‘The Bike Man’ Charland honored with Hyundai Salute to Heroes
SPRINGFIELD — Joanne Charland spoke haltingly, tears in eyes on Wednesday as she read her letter nominating her husband, Bob “The Bike Man” Charland, for the Hyundai Salute to Heroes. “He sacrifices his time and his energy to help others,” she said. “He has been wonderful for...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield
Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
Healey touts Mass.’ climate resiliency push as she welcomes Royal Family
Flanked by British royalty, Gov.-elect Maura Healey touted Massachusetts’ climate resiliency leadership as she helped welcome the prince and princess of Wales to Boston Wednesday ahead of The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The commonwealth will target bold climate goals, Healey told the “very special guests, the Royal Highnesses,” as...
Hot Oven Cookies announces new location in Westfield
A local cookie shop has announced expanding its business by adding another location.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces candidacy for Mayor
Springfield City Councilor since 2013, Justin Hurst has decided this Wednesday, that he will be running for Mayor of Springfield.
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
One firefighter taken to hospital after Springfield fire
Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Acshuent Avenue in Springfield on Wednesday.
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
For the second time this week, pedestrian struck in Chicopee
Chicopee Police have reported a serious accident on Chicopee Street.
Donations sought for annual Stocking for Seniors effort
The West Springfield Council on Aging and the Atrium at Cardinal Drive are requesting help to gift local homebound seniors joy, happiness and a little bit of holiday magic this season. The 14th annual Stocking for Seniors holiday drive will be collecting small item donations through Dec. 14 at the...
newportdispatch.com
Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
thereminder.com
Center Fresh Chicopee returns with indoor holiday marketplace
CHICOPEE – The equity-based food market Center Fresh Chicopee returns for its indoor marketplace on Dec. 1 at Ames Privilege at 1 Springfield St. The indoor marketplace created by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will also take place on Dec. 8 and 15, with each market running from 4 to 7 p.m.
ncsha.org
MassHousing Awards $143,332 for Affordable Sober Housing in Massachusetts
BOSTON – November 17, 2022 – MassHousing has awarded a total of $143,332 in grant funding to help preserve 22 affordable sober housing units and provide supportive services to men, women, and children impacted by substance misuse. The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc....
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect
We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. A person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Fans gather in Boston for chance to see Prince William and Princess Kate. Updated:...
PHOTOS: Pink sunrise seen across western Massachusetts
22News viewers sent in photos of the sunrise in western Massachusetts Sunday morning.
