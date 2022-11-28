ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield

Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?

When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportdispatch.com

Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
thereminder.com

Center Fresh Chicopee returns with indoor holiday marketplace

CHICOPEE – The equity-based food market Center Fresh Chicopee returns for its indoor marketplace on Dec. 1 at Ames Privilege at 1 Springfield St. The indoor marketplace created by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will also take place on Dec. 8 and 15, with each market running from 4 to 7 p.m.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect

We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. A person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Fans gather in Boston for chance to see Prince William and Princess Kate. Updated:...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

