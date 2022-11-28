ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Nashville Parent

Lotz House to Host Battle of Franklin Illumination

In commemoration of the Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House will host an illumination ceremony on the front lawn of the home, ground zero of the November 30, 1864 battle at 4:30 p.m., the time the battle ensued. “We have commemorated the anniversary of the Battle Franklin since we opened...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Dickens of a Christmas Set for Dec. 10 – 11

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Immersive Nutcracker to Offer Dance Classes

Put on your dancing shoes and join Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) throughout December for Lifeway Kefir Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle dance classes. Sponsored by Lifeway Foods, classes will take place on various dates from Dec. 4 through 31. All class ticket holders will receive access to The Immersive Nutcracker show, as well as a complimentary kefir sample from Lifeway Kefir.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

MNPD Hosts Annual Toy Drive at Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo will host Metro Nashville Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Division for their annual Christmas Basket Program on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. Guests are invited to donate new toys for families in need this holiday season. As an added incentive, the Zoo is offering complimentary admission tickets for every new toy donated (limit of two tickets per family).
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Manchester Christmas Parade Float Winners

The Manchester Christmas Parade was held on Sunday after being postponed on Saturday due to weather. Floats were judged on originality, effort, and theme as it pertained to the theme of the parade. Floats were placed into one of two categories depending on the length of the entry. Regular floats were entries 20 feet or shorter in length. Large floats were entries over 20 feet in length.
MANCHESTER, TN
Sumner County Source

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

New Sonic Drive-In on Madison Street joins Clarksville Chamber

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new Sonic as their latest chamber member on Tuesday. Owner and franchisee Beverly Stanfill said the Sonic on Madison Street has a whole new look. “It’s got the new design that Sonic has started recently. It’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Christmas Parade postponed until Sunday, Nov. 27

The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 27th. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 and a slight chance of precipitation. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
MANCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

12 Days of Giveaways Contest!

• THE GIVEAWAY OF THE DAY will be announced on our Facebook page in full detail each day between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and you will have until 10 p.m. to enter. Be on the lookout for #12DAYSOFGIVEAWAYS. • To get into the random drawing, answer our question on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do With Kids for Dec. 1 – 4

Top Things To Do With Kids! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Home Alone in Concert w/ Nashville Symphony. Friday, Dec....
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Roxy Regional Theatre funding challenged over accusations against executive director

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City Council members will vote this week on an ordinance that would remove city funding from the Roxy Regional Theatre. The ordinance cites complaints of a hostile work environment involving theater director Ryan Bowie. Allegations listed in the ordinance include racism, workplace bullying, retaliation, inappropriate touching, assault, sexual harassment, stalking and inappropriate relationships with actors.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Celebrate the Season with ‘Handel’s Messiah’

A Music City holiday tradition returns to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as Knoxville Symphony Orchestra conductor Aram Demirjian makes his debut with the Nashville Symphony and Chorus for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, December 8, 9 and 11. The Symphony’s annual Messiah performances are considered Nashville’s grandest...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

12South-area church property sells for $1.6M

A 12South-area modernist church building has sold for $1.6 million, about 11 months after a transaction involving that property and some accompanying parcels and the latest purchase of former religious property in the general area. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN

