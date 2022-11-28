Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
Nashville Parent
Lotz House to Host Battle of Franklin Illumination
In commemoration of the Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House will host an illumination ceremony on the front lawn of the home, ground zero of the November 30, 1864 battle at 4:30 p.m., the time the battle ensued. “We have commemorated the anniversary of the Battle Franklin since we opened...
Nashville Parent
Dickens of a Christmas Set for Dec. 10 – 11
Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nashville Parent
Immersive Nutcracker to Offer Dance Classes
Put on your dancing shoes and join Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) throughout December for Lifeway Kefir Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle dance classes. Sponsored by Lifeway Foods, classes will take place on various dates from Dec. 4 through 31. All class ticket holders will receive access to The Immersive Nutcracker show, as well as a complimentary kefir sample from Lifeway Kefir.
Nashville Parent
MNPD Hosts Annual Toy Drive at Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo will host Metro Nashville Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Division for their annual Christmas Basket Program on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. Guests are invited to donate new toys for families in need this holiday season. As an added incentive, the Zoo is offering complimentary admission tickets for every new toy donated (limit of two tickets per family).
Manchester Christmas Parade Float Winners
The Manchester Christmas Parade was held on Sunday after being postponed on Saturday due to weather. Floats were judged on originality, effort, and theme as it pertained to the theme of the parade. Floats were placed into one of two categories depending on the length of the entry. Regular floats were entries 20 feet or shorter in length. Large floats were entries over 20 feet in length.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
New Sonic Drive-In on Madison Street joins Clarksville Chamber
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new Sonic as their latest chamber member on Tuesday. Owner and franchisee Beverly Stanfill said the Sonic on Madison Street has a whole new look. “It’s got the new design that Sonic has started recently. It’s...
Traffic Information for Tullahoma Christmas Parade set for Friday Night
On Friday, December 2, The Tullahoma Christmas Parade will be taking place starting at 7pm. At 6pm, all traffic on North and South Jackson will be closed to all traffic. All intersecting roads on North and South Jackson Street will be closed at 5:45pm. Alternate routes around the parade are...
thunder1320.com
Christmas Parade postponed until Sunday, Nov. 27
The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 27th. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 and a slight chance of precipitation. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
WKRN
Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
Nashville Parent
12 Days of Giveaways Contest!
• THE GIVEAWAY OF THE DAY will be announced on our Facebook page in full detail each day between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and you will have until 10 p.m. to enter. Be on the lookout for #12DAYSOFGIVEAWAYS. • To get into the random drawing, answer our question on...
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do With Kids for Dec. 1 – 4
Top Things To Do With Kids! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Home Alone in Concert w/ Nashville Symphony. Friday, Dec....
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
wgnsradio.com
Future of the Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County - Mayor Says Transfer Station for Trash in Planning Stages
(Rutherford County, TN) The Middle Point Landfill continues to be an ongoing concern, as it is nearing capacity... That was Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr who further elaborated news about the county building a transfer station for local garbage…. Trash will be unloaded from incoming trucks locally and loaded to...
clarksvillenow.com
Roxy Regional Theatre funding challenged over accusations against executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City Council members will vote this week on an ordinance that would remove city funding from the Roxy Regional Theatre. The ordinance cites complaints of a hostile work environment involving theater director Ryan Bowie. Allegations listed in the ordinance include racism, workplace bullying, retaliation, inappropriate touching, assault, sexual harassment, stalking and inappropriate relationships with actors.
Nashville Parent
Celebrate the Season with ‘Handel’s Messiah’
A Music City holiday tradition returns to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as Knoxville Symphony Orchestra conductor Aram Demirjian makes his debut with the Nashville Symphony and Chorus for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, December 8, 9 and 11. The Symphony’s annual Messiah performances are considered Nashville’s grandest...
williamsonhomepage.com
12South-area church property sells for $1.6M
A 12South-area modernist church building has sold for $1.6 million, about 11 months after a transaction involving that property and some accompanying parcels and the latest purchase of former religious property in the general area. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC...
clarksvillenow.com
Chick-fil-A on Madison Street reopening delayed, but still possible by end of year
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Chick-fil-A on Madison Street has been undergoing construction inside and outside the nearly 20-year-old building, and it’s going slower than expected. On Sept. 15, Chick-fil-A announced they would close the location at 1626 Madison St. for a “much-needed, major remodel.” The plan...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
