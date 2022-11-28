ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Week 12 Fantasy Football Recap: Josh Jacobs dominates, Mike White completes the Jets and Trevor Lawrence's defining moment

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4co4if_0jPaIDeK00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski recap the NFL’s week 12 Sunday afternoon games with an eye towards their affect on the fantasy football landscape.

After talking about an absolutely massive game from Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, and debating whether or not it’s time to worry about Seahawks QB Geno Smith, the guys start talking about the new starting QBs around the league this week.

Jets QB Mike White was a huge improvement over Zach Wilson, but Bears QB Trevor Siemian failed to live up to Justin Fields’ spectacular play.

Kyler Murray returned to the Cardinals and almost led the team to an upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that came down to the final drive.

Jacoby Brissett got a win over the Buccaneers before Deshaun Watson returns to take his job with the Browns, and the 49ers RBs struggled to stay healthy while the defense kept the Saints off the board.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, in his second season, finally had the game that we’ve been waiting for from him and led his team to a huge upset over the Baltimore Ravens.

01:45 Raiders 40, Seahawks 34 (OT)

10:05 Jets 31, Bears 10

20:25 Chargers 25, Cardinals 24

26:10 Browns 23, Buccaneers 17 (OT)

31:20 49ers 13, Saints 0

38:25 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

43:55 Jaguars 28, Ravens 27

49:15 Bengals 20, Titans 16

53:25 Panthers 23, Broncos 10

58:35 Chiefs 26, Rams 10

65:20 Dolphins 30, Texans 15

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game

Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
SANTA CLARA, CA
New York Post

Sophia Culpo braves rainy elements at MetLife Stadium for Jets’ win

Sophia Culpo wasn’t going to let the rain dampen her game-day experience. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 26-year-old reality star documented her soggy afternoon at MetLife Stadium, where she supported her boyfriend, Jets receiver Braxton Berrios, as his teammate, backup quarterback Mike White, made his first start of the season following Zach Wilson’s benching. “Everyone say a prayer for good weather,” Culpo remarked in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next Despite a dreary day in the Metropolitan area, Culpo got to see the Jets improve to 7-4 on the season with a 31-10 win over the Bears. White — who was...
49erswebzone

Three 49ers lead their positions in NFC Pro Bowl voting

According to an NFL press release, the following three San Francisco 49ers players lead their respective positions in Pro Bowl votes for the NFC. For those wondering where some other 49ers players stand, ESPN's Nick Wagoner states that Christian McCaffrey is the second running back in the voting for the NFC, behind Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. In addition, George Kittle is second among NFC tight ends, behind T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
102.5 The Bone

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

What head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in Championship Week press conference

The 12th ranked Utah Utes have secured their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a rematch against the 4th ranked USC Trojans. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his weekly press conference. Opening Statement... "Championship week. First of all, we're thrilled to be back...
FOX Sports

Jags' Lawrence finally looks like generational quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He no longer is making progress or showing flashes or offering glimpses. The former Clemson star has emerged as the team’s primary playmaker, the ultimate centerpiece for a franchise that spent the last two decades longing for one.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads

Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
New York Post

Rose Bowl clears way for College Football Playoff expansion

Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the first two years of the larger playoff. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy