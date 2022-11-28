ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Oscar winning Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63

By Celebrity reporter
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cautl_0jPaI3uJ00

Oscar and Grammy winning musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 63.

Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the track Flashdance… What A Feeling, for which she won an Academy Award as well as two Grammy Awards.

She also portrayed the character of Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.

Her publicist Judith Moose announced the news in a statement released on Cara’s official Twitter account on Saturday morning.

Ms Moose said Cara passed away in her Florida home and the cause of death is not yet known.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” she wrote.

“The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”

The publicist also asked people to share their thoughts and memories of the singer, adding: “I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.”

Cara, who was born in the Bronx, New York City, in 1959, worked in television and theatre before landing the lead role in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle.

She was then catapulted to international fame for her performance in Fame, for which she garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Her famous Flashdance song also won her an Oscar for Best Original Song and two Grammy awards for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or A Television Special and for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Fellow artists paid tribute to Cara. Lenny Kravitz addressed her in a tweet: “You inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
Essence

Irene Cara, Star Of 'Sparkle' And 'Fame,' Dies At 63

The singer and actress made history as the first Black woman to win an Oscar for a non-acting role. Irene Cara, the singer and actress known for co-writing ‘Flashdance”s title track and for starring in the 1980 film ‘Fame’ has died. She was 63. Cara’s publicist,...
FLORIDA STATE
A.V. Club

R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance

Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
KROC News

Unexpected: Outstanding 80s Star Irene Cara, Dead at 63

RIP Irene Carey - Her Legacy. During her career, Cara had three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — “Fame,” “Flashdance…What a Feeling” and “Breakdance.” “Flashdance … What A Feeling” spent six consecutive weeks at No. 1. The exuberant track also led Dance Club Songs for three weeks and hit No. 2 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 4 on Adult Contemporary. She was behind some of the most joyful, high-energy pop anthems of the early ’80s.
LARGO, FL
newschain

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed. The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever. Their best-known songs include Dreams,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Irene Cara Dead: Mariah Carey Reveals Late Singer Was Her Music Inspiration

Irene Cara has been receiving heartfelt tributes after her death, and one of the people grieving her said she was her inspiration in the music industry. The music world was left shocked when Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, revealed that the singer passed away in her Florida home. She delivered the news through a post on Twitter on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
newschain

‘Hopelessly deadlocked’ jurors lead to mistrial for actor Danny Masterson

A judge declared a mistrial after jurors became “hopelessly deadlocked” in the case of That ’70s Show actor Danny Masters, who was charged with three rapes. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo had ordered the jurors to take Thanksgiving week off and keep deliberating after they told her on November 18 that they could not come to a consensus about the rape allegations after a month-long trial in which the Church of Scientology played a supporting role.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy