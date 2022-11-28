ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Do I need a flu jab? TV’s Dr Hilary answers all our winter vaccine questions

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43y9N8_0jPaHyeu00

You’ve seen the ads urging you to get your flu jab, perhaps your mum, neighbour or friend told you they got theirs- but you just haven’t made time. The flu isn’t much worse than a cold really anyway, right?

Well, unfortunately, it’s not that simple.

As celebrity doctor Dr Hilary Jones points out: “11,000 people die of influenza in a good year” – according to NHS England figures alone. The total is more once you factor in figures for the rest of the UK and Ireland on top of that.

And even if you’re not personally at risk of serious complications, somebody around you might be – and flu can still leave you pretty poorly and bedridden, resulting in time off work and feeling rubbish for days.

So, getting your flu jab could be a sensible idea all round – whether or not you’re eligible for a free one.

As winter lurgy season sets in, we asked Dr Hilary to answer all our most pressing questions about flu jabs…

Why is the flu jab important this year?“The winter vaccines campaign is really important because if we look at Covid and the flu now, we are expecting another peak after Christmas as people mingle more indoors. If you have it now, you are more likely to spread it to other people. Immunity wanes after the first vaccination for Covid,” says Jones.

“Australia has had a bad winter for flu, and we expect to see that reflected in our winter over here, now that all of our immunity is lower following Covid restrictions.

“This could be an awful winter, we have seen such high levels in the Southern hemisphere of flu, and Covid is back around a lot again. Exposure to both would be bad news for lots of people,” he stresses. “We know it is safe, so it makes sense to have it done. I have had it done.”

Should younger people get the flu jab?

The NHS vaccine programme offers free flu jabs to those deemed generally at higher risk of getting seriously unwell from the virus – including anyone aged 50 and over, as well as people with certain health conditions, their carers, and pregnant women.

However, even if you’re not eligible for a free jab, you can still pay to have one – often very easily at high-street pharmacies too.

“If you are in your 20s or 30s, the flu jab is not free but you can get the vaccine privately and it is sensible to do that,” Jones says. That way, you can protect yourself and those around you.

Can I get both winter vaccines together?

Jones says he got the flu and Covid vaccine at the same time. “If they are available where you are, you can get them together. It is just as effective and safe, with no increased local side-effects. There’s no reason to hesitate,” he says.

“The flu vaccine doesn’t contain any live virus, so it is a myth that it can give it to you. If you feel bad, it’s probably a cold,” Jones adds.

Can I still get flu if I have the jab?

Unfortunately, yes. As Jones explains: “You can still get flu after the jab because it is based on the three worst circulating viruses and is designed to protect you against those, not all.”

So, while you could still get flu, generally speaking the chances will be lower and it would likely be more mild.Why do some people get so sick with flu?

Sometimes, it’s hard to be certain whether somebody has the flu or just a bad cold. But flu really can wipe you out and leave you feeling quite unwell – people’s bodies can sometimes react differently.

“Some people get sicker because of their baseline immunity. Now, we are all more vulnerable to it post-lockdowns,” says Jones.

How are the strains of flu protected against being chosen?

Jones explains: “When deciding what strain to protect against, the WHO looks at the viruses that pose the biggest threat to the population at large.”

Should I get the jabs if I am pregnant?

Jones believes this is wise, as the vaccine helps protect both pregnant women and their babies, which is why they are amongst those offered free jabs.

“In pregnancy, it is even more important to have it done, it is very safe, has no adverse side-effects, and the risk is greater if you don’t have it than do,” he says. “Your baby is more likely to be delivered prematurely, low weight or stillborn if you get Covid or flu in pregnancy.”

Where can I book?

To find out more, visit nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

RSV and flu surge in US ahead of holidays – what to know

With the holiday season approaching in the US, doctors are urging people to exercise caution to avoid a surge in common and potentially dangerous winter viruses. The US is facing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), with some hospitals opening extra beds to treat patients, while there are concerns about other illnesses such as flu.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HealthDay

Flu Shot Could Be Lifesaver for Folks With Heart Failure

Flu shots prevent more than the flu among heart failure patients: New research shows they also guard against pneumonia and cardiac complications. Specifically, getting a flu vaccine cut pneumonia rates by 40%, hospitalization rates by 15% and deaths by 20%. There's no reason not to get a flu shot, researchers...
CBS Sacramento

Doctors warn against serving up flu, COVID and RSV at your Thanksgiving gathering

SACRAMENTO -- Thanksgiving is almost here and this holiday season will feel like a return to normalcy for many families. But health experts say they don't want people to be too quick to move on from some health precautions as other viruses like RSV and flu are making a big comeback. COVID-19 fatigue is a very real thing. After more than two years of the pandemic, people are ready to move on and get back to normal. This Thanksgiving, doctors say they hope people don't entirely let their guards down at family gatherings as several winter viruses surge. "There's a whole lot of...
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
newschain

Lady Susan Hussey: The late Queen’s number one head girl who joined HMS Bubble

The late Queen’s loyal lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, spent decades serving as one of Elizabeth II’s closest confidantes. She was dubbed the monarch’s number one head girl, but has now resigned amid a race row. She has stepped down from her newly appointed post where she was...
newschain

Investigators estimate around 20 deaths are linked to blunder in Covid-19 lab

A blunder at a lab which saw thousands of positive Covid-19 cases reported as negative could have led to the deaths of at least 20 people, according to new estimates. The error at the Wolverhampton lab meant that around 39,000 PCR tests were reported as negative when they should have been positive between September 2 and October 12 2021 – mostly in the south-west of England.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Covid-19, the Flu, RSV or a Cold - How to Tell and When to Get Treatment.

Sick PeoplePhoto by(shutterstock) Really, people getting sick shouldn’t be a political debate, but that is the reality we live in right now as we enter what the CDC warns us is going to be a very bad flu season. But flu isn’t the only virus hopping around from person to person. There is the plain old Cold virus, something called RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), COVID-19 mutations are sadly still with us, and this year’s Flu strains. Depending on your underlying health some can be worse than others, and they can be hard to tell apart.
newschain

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed. The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever. Their best-known songs include Dreams,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy