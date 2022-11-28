ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack

The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
The Jewish Press

US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria

The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
The Jewish Press

4 Killed in Reported Israeli Attack on Iranian Targets in Syria

Four Syrian soldiers were killed and at least one other was injured early Saturday in missile strikes on Iranian targets in Syria’s coastal areas. The strike came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, according to local sources. Among the dead was a high-ranking Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officer...
The Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Brought Chemical Weapons to Lebanon from Syria

Hezbollah has been bringing hundreds of chemical weapons in to Lebanon from Syria, according to a report Sunday by the Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet. According to the broadcast report, at least 110 Fajr missiles and more than 300 Fateh missiles, all equipped with warheads containing toxic thionyl chloride, were delivered to Al Qusayr nearly two weeks ago from the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, Syria.
The Independent

Football-loving Iranians celebrate as ‘regime’ team goes out of World Cup

Instead of tears, there were cheers, fireworks, and dancing in the streets.Iran’s national team lost a tightly fought battle against the United States by 1-0 on Tuesday night, and subsequently crashed out of the World Cup. But for many Iranians, the defeat was cause for celebration. They were rooting against their own national team, which they view as an instrument of a clerical regime they have been battling in the streets since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on 16 September.In Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, fireworks lit up the sky and residents poured onto the streets, honking their horns....
Rolling Stone

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal

You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...
The Jewish Press

Iran Blames Israel, Vows Revenge After IRGC Officer Killed in Syria

Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division. Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside...
The Guardian

Iran blames Israel after bomb kills Revolutionary Guard colonel in Syria

An improvised bomb has killed an Iranian colonel from the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near Syria’s capital, Damascus, Iranian media reported, blaming Israel for the attack. The Islamic republic regularly calls for the destruction of the Jewish state, which in turn sees Iran, with its...
The Jewish Press

North Korea Helped Iran, Hezbollah Bring Chemical Weapons to Lebanon

North Korea is stepping up its activity in the Middle East, with experts from the Hermit Kingdom actively helping Iran supply its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with hundreds of chemical weapons in Lebanon, according to a report earlier this week by the Saudi al Hadath newspaper later verified by Fox News.

