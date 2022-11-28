Read full article on original website
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program
Iran is determined to building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. must be equally committed to stopping them.
Saudi Arabia sounds alarms of imminent Iranian attack within kingdom: Report
Saudi Arabia has reportedly shown U.S. officials intelligence indicating that Iran could carry out attacks within the kingdom as Iran scrambles to contain the civil unrest that has shaken the country since earlier this year.
Niece of Iran's supreme leader calls on foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, a niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime in a video statement released two days after she was arrested.
CNBC
Iran is calling for the U.S. to be thrown out of the World Cup after flag change
The United States Soccer Federation, in its social media posts over the weekend, featured the flags of the countries competing in Group B, which includes a match between the U.S. and Iran on Tuesday. In the posts, the Iranian flag icon was missing its Islamic Republic emblem, and only showed...
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack
The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
Videos Show Iranians Celebrating U.S. Win in World Cup
Iranians cheered, honked their car horns and shot off fireworks in celebration of their own team's World Cup defeat amid rising political turmoil.
The Jewish Press
US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria
The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
The Jewish Press
4 Killed in Reported Israeli Attack on Iranian Targets in Syria
Four Syrian soldiers were killed and at least one other was injured early Saturday in missile strikes on Iranian targets in Syria’s coastal areas. The strike came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, according to local sources. Among the dead was a high-ranking Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officer...
The Jewish Press
Syrian Sources: Israel Has Not Attacked Damascus in Weeks Due to Newly Deployed Iranian Air Defense Systems
Syrian opposition sources report that in recent weeks there has been a decrease in the scope of Israeli attacks in the Damascus area, despite several Iranian cargo planes landing at Damascus International Airport every week. These sources point to two Iranian “Bavar-373” air defense systems as the reason behind this recent decrease in attacks.
The Jewish Press
Report: Hezbollah Brought Chemical Weapons to Lebanon from Syria
Hezbollah has been bringing hundreds of chemical weapons in to Lebanon from Syria, according to a report Sunday by the Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet. According to the broadcast report, at least 110 Fajr missiles and more than 300 Fateh missiles, all equipped with warheads containing toxic thionyl chloride, were delivered to Al Qusayr nearly two weeks ago from the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, Syria.
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
Football-loving Iranians celebrate as ‘regime’ team goes out of World Cup
Instead of tears, there were cheers, fireworks, and dancing in the streets.Iran’s national team lost a tightly fought battle against the United States by 1-0 on Tuesday night, and subsequently crashed out of the World Cup. But for many Iranians, the defeat was cause for celebration. They were rooting against their own national team, which they view as an instrument of a clerical regime they have been battling in the streets since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on 16 September.In Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, fireworks lit up the sky and residents poured onto the streets, honking their horns....
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal
You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...
World Cup 2022: Iran threatens families of players ahead of US game: Report
The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has threatened its men's national soccer team players and their families ahead of Tuesday's World Cup clash with the United States, according to a report.
The Jewish Press
Iran Blames Israel, Vows Revenge After IRGC Officer Killed in Syria
Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division. Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside...
The world's 5 best special-operations forces besides those of the US
US special-operations units like Delta Force and the Navy SEALs are well-known, but many other countries also field top-tier special operators.
Iran blames Israel after bomb kills Revolutionary Guard colonel in Syria
An improvised bomb has killed an Iranian colonel from the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near Syria’s capital, Damascus, Iranian media reported, blaming Israel for the attack. The Islamic republic regularly calls for the destruction of the Jewish state, which in turn sees Iran, with its...
The Jewish Press
North Korea Helped Iran, Hezbollah Bring Chemical Weapons to Lebanon
North Korea is stepping up its activity in the Middle East, with experts from the Hermit Kingdom actively helping Iran supply its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with hundreds of chemical weapons in Lebanon, according to a report earlier this week by the Saudi al Hadath newspaper later verified by Fox News.
