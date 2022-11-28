Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
The Fed won't cut interest rates until late 2023 as the US economy continues to look resilient, Barclays says
Barclays on Tuesday shifted when it sees the Fed starting to cut interest rates in 2023. A shallow recession should start later than Barclays anticipated, leading the investment bank to see rate cuts beginning in November 2023. The Fed will likely push rates to a peak range of 5% to...
Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,171.85. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,478.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,340.10. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
Credit Suisse shares and bonds hit by further market shake-out
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul faced mounting market headwinds on Wednesday, with the cost of insuring exposure to its debt hitting a record high, while the bank's shares and bonds tumbled.
Dip in Australia’s inflation rate in October raises hopes price rises may have peaked
Headline CPI rate eases from 7.3% to 6.9%, lower than economists’ expectations, but fuel prices still rose as full excise rate returned
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Why Deutsche Bank Told Clients to Stay Away From American Banks
It's always fascinating to observe how Americans are perceived by people from other places -- depending on the country and the circumstances, common stereotypes range from unhealthy food to cut-throat capitalism and being a workaholic. In the world of banking, the reputation is also not particularly rosy but of a...
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.
India GDP growth halves in September quarter as COVID distortions pass
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India posted annual economic growth of 6.3% in its July-September quarter, less than half the 13.5% growth in the previous three months as distortions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns faded in Asia's third-largest economy.
Are Rising Interest Rates Going to Propel Neobanks?
Between 2020 and 2022, the US Federal Funds rate was 0.25% for two years. A mixture of expansionary monetary policy to spur spending along with a reliance on quantitative easing and high debt levels meant that low interest became the new normal. That was until a European war brought on an energy crisis and worryingly high levels of inflation.
Europe’s inflation likely hasn’t peaked, ECB’s Lagarde says
BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday she does not believe inflation has peaked after reaching the highest levels on record. ECB President Christine Lagarde also told European lawmakers that the bank isn’t through raising interest rates to combat those price spikes. There...
Federal Reserve to slow interest rate rises as it tackles 40-year inflation high
The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, indicated the central bank is preparing to slow the pace of interest rate rises as it tackles a 40-year high in inflation. But Powell warned there “was more ground to cover” and rates would stay higher for an extended period. In a...
Turkey's economic growth slows to 3.9% in Q3 as foreign demand falls
ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 3.9% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to official data released on Wednesday, though growth slowed from the previous quarter as a global slowdown put a drag on exports, but the tourism sector remained strong.
Factbox-Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
Nov 29 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.
U.S. Revises Up Last Quarter's Economic Growth to 2.9% Rate
"By Paul WisemanDespite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate.Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of contraction. That decline in output had raised fears that the economy might have slipped into a recession in the first half of the year despite a still-robust job market and steady consumer spending.Since then, though, most signs have pointed to a resilient if...
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
Indonesia's monetary policy will be front-loaded - central bank
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo emphasised on Wednesday the need to adjust interest rates early to control inflation, which is near its highest rate in seven years.
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
NASDAQ
POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.42%-6.85% band
MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion rupees ($2.70 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields at 6.42%, 6.74% and 6.85%, respectively, according to a...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
Comments / 0