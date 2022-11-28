ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,171.85. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,478.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,340.10. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
Reuters

Credit Suisse shares and bonds hit by further market shake-out

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul faced mounting market headwinds on Wednesday, with the cost of insuring exposure to its debt hitting a record high, while the bank's shares and bonds tumbled.
TheStreet

Why Deutsche Bank Told Clients to Stay Away From American Banks

It's always fascinating to observe how Americans are perceived by people from other places -- depending on the country and the circumstances, common stereotypes range from unhealthy food to cut-throat capitalism and being a workaholic. In the world of banking, the reputation is also not particularly rosy but of a...
HackerNoon

Are Rising Interest Rates Going to Propel Neobanks?

Between 2020 and 2022, the US Federal Funds rate was 0.25% for two years. A mixture of expansionary monetary policy to spur spending along with a reliance on quantitative easing and high debt levels meant that low interest became the new normal. That was until a European war brought on an energy crisis and worryingly high levels of inflation.
Reuters

Turkey's economic growth slows to 3.9% in Q3 as foreign demand falls

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 3.9% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to official data released on Wednesday, though growth slowed from the previous quarter as a global slowdown put a drag on exports, but the tourism sector remained strong.
Cheddar News

U.S. Revises Up Last Quarter's Economic Growth to 2.9% Rate

"By Paul WisemanDespite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate.Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of contraction. That decline in output had raised fears that the economy might have slipped into a recession in the first half of the year despite a still-robust job market and steady consumer spending.Since then, though, most signs have pointed to a resilient if...
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Reuters

China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
NASDAQ

POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.42%-6.85% band

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion rupees ($2.70 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields at 6.42%, 6.74% and 6.85%, respectively, according to a...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...

