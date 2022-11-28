Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca boosts cancer portfolio with $320 mln Neogene deal
Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will acquire biotechnology company Neogene Therapeutics for up to $320 million, the London-listed drugmaker said on Tuesday, seeking to build its pipeline of cell-based cancer treatments. Though AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio accounted for more than a third of the company's revenue last year, it does not...
J&J sues Amgen over plan to sell drug similar to blockbuster Stelara
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Janssen unit has sued Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) over its plan to market a drug for ulcerative colitis and other conditions similar to J&J's top-selling Stelara, saying it would infringe two patents in a lawsuit made public on Wednesday.
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
FDA approves most expensive drug ever, a $3.5 million-per-dose gene therapy for hemophilia B
Washington — U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved the first gene therapy for hemophilia, a $3.5 million one-time treatment for the blood-clotting disorder. The Food and Drug Administration cleared Hemgenix, an IV treatment for adults with hemophilia B, the less common form of the genetic disorder which primarily affects men.
GSK to withdraw blood cancer drug from U.S. after trial failure
Nov 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK Plc GSK.L said on Tuesday it has initiated a process to withdraw the U.S. approval for its blood cancer drug Blenrep, after the therapy failed to meet the requirements of a key trial. Earlier this month, the company said Blenrep had failed the...
Biogen Stock Slumps On Report of Death in Alzheimer's Drug Trial
Biogen (BIIB) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Monday following reports that a woman participating in a trial of the drugmaker's developing Alzheimer's treatment died from a brain hemorrhage. Science.org reported the 65-year-old woman's death Sunday, noting deposits of amyloid, a protein targeted by Bigoen's lecanemab, had been found...
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
Biogen falls on report patient died in partner's Alzheimer trial
Biogen shares fell Monday after a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease the company is developing with Eisai Co. The case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage after suffering a stroke and a type of brain...
Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi
Horizon Therapeutics said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with three pharmaceutical giants for potential takeover offers, sending its shares surging 31% in extended trading. The biotech company, with a market capitalization of about $18 billion, is in talks with Amgen, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson...
UPDATE 2-Japanese drugmaker Eisai's shares drop on report of death in Alzheimer's trial
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co fell more than 6% on Tuesday after a report that a woman who was enrolled in a trial of the company's Alzheimer's disease treatment had died from brain haemorrhage. The haemorrhage occurred after the woman, who was receiving the...
Jim Wilson biotech iECURE gets fresh $65M to push pediatric liver disease gene therapy into the clinic
Jim Wilson-founded biotech iECURE has wrapped a $65M Series A extension round to get its lead candidate — a gene replacement therapy for a rare inherited liver disease known as ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, or OTC — into the clinic. This round was co-led by Novo Holdings and LYFE...
GE Healthcare and ulrich medical announce an Agreement to Offer a Branded Multi-dose Contrast Media Injector in the U.S.
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- GE Healthcare has today announced an agreement with ulrich medical for a GE Healthcare branded contrast media injector in the U.S. The CT motion multi-dose syringeless injector, which delivers iodinated contrast media for Computed Tomography (CT) imaging procedures, reduces procedure setup time and increases patient throughput by eliminating time consuming preparation steps, while helping to optimize patient dosing and reduce wasted contrast media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005300/en/ GE Healthcare branded CT Motion injector (Photo: Business Wire)
Non-Opioid Drug Moving to Phase 3 of Clinical Trials
For a long time, researchers have strived to discover new treatments for pathological pain. One focus has been to find a method of blocking sodium channels on nociceptor neurons. Now Vertex pharmaceuticals is announcing its non-opioid pain reliever, VX-548, will advance to Phase 3 clinical trials during the 2022 fourth quarter. The hope is this drug will offer a new and non-addictive alternative to opioid-based pain treatments.
BioNTech bets on difficult STING field via small molecule pact with a Polish biotech
BioNTech is beefing up its relatively thin small molecule pipeline by adding weight to a clinically difficult corner of oncology R&D: STING agonists. To do so, BioNTech is teaming up with a 15-year-old Polish biotech and doling out €40 million, about $41.5 million, to start. The deal is broken...
Blood thinner drugs ineffective in Covid treatment, NHS trial finds
A blood-thinning drug once widely-prescribed to Covid patients does not help them recover from moderate to severe cases, a UK-wide trial has found.In findings by the Heal-Covid trial at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and the University of Cambridge, the anticoagulant Apixaban did not help patients and was found to have caused serious bleeding in some.“[Apixaban] does not reduce the number of people dying and being re-admitted to hospital in the 12 months after they leave hospital [after] their initial admission from Covid,” Professor Charlotte Summers from the University of Cambridge said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Understanding Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
Platinum-based chemotherapy drugs are used to treat many types of cancer, including lung, breast, ovarian, and testicular cancer. Though effective, these drugs can cause many side effects. Chemotherapy is one of the most common cancer treatments. It involves taking medications that are designed to destroy cancer cells. Many different types...
FDA Grants RMAT and Fast Track Designations to Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy for B-NHL
The allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy CB-010 received regenerative medicine advanced therapy and Fast Track designations for the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA granted CB-010, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for patients with relapsed or refractory large B...
NeuroVoices: Carrie Hersh, DO, MSc, on Applying 2-Stage Models to Improve Disease-Modifying Therapy Selection in MS
The associate professor of neurology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine provided background on incorporation of real-world methods to optimize treatment selection for multiple sclerosis. Since the turn of the century, there has been an influx of new therapeutics approved to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS)....
Nectin Therapeutics Raises $25M for Immuno-Oncology Therapies
– Nectin Therapeutics Ltd., (Nectin) a biotechnology company developing novel targeted immunotherapies to address resistance to approved immune-oncology treatments, announced it has extended its Series A financing to over $25 million. IBF and Peregrine Ventures led the round, with participation from aMoon Fund and other existing investors. – The funding...
Roche shutters most trials of Alzheimer's drug after failed trials
CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday.
