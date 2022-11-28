A blood-thinning drug once widely-prescribed to Covid patients does not help them recover from moderate to severe cases, a UK-wide trial has found.In findings by the Heal-Covid trial at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and the University of Cambridge, the anticoagulant Apixaban did not help patients and was found to have caused serious bleeding in some.“[Apixaban] does not reduce the number of people dying and being re-admitted to hospital in the 12 months after they leave hospital [after] their initial admission from Covid,” Professor Charlotte Summers from the University of Cambridge said.Sign up for our newsletters.

